A woman had Mzansi peeps touched after sharing a video bragging about her friend who helped her in time of need

The lady publicly praised her friend, sharing how good her heart is on her feed for many to see

Social media users appreciated the lady's effort and public praise, advising her never to let anything or anyone come between them

A lady praised her friend for her generosity and for helping her pay a debt when she couldn't. Image: @hotsky3

True friends may be rare, but one lady shared how lucky she was in that department after her best friend, Grace Mabila, took over her payments when she lost her job.

The babe shared a detailed explanation on her TikTok account under the user handle @hotsky3, reaching 447K views, 63K likes and over 1.8K comments from social media users who were moved by their friendship.

The lady praises her friend in a post

The hun shared a video clip sitting with her friend Grace in a car and captioned it:

"Going to 2025 with the same friend who took over and paid my car instalments when I lost my job."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps compliment the lady's friend

The clip moved many social media users, who took to the feed to share how blessed the hun was. Others shared stories of how good their friends have been and the things they've done for them.

User @Zille.m said:

"'Wow! You got a friend indeed, protect that soul. How many friends do that? I'm just speechless❤❤❤❤."

User @GoGo Nationwide advised:

"Some people take advantage of you when you aid them. You are quite fortunate to have a buddy like her; please reciprocate the same energy❤️."

User @VendaQueen added:

"Wow, may the good Lord Continue to bless the friendship you share🥰 mama you are blessed. Take good care of your friend, she is one in a million🥰."

User @Elizabeth Jabulile said:

"Mine carried me in dark days; I do the same now to her, and my family is jealous of our friendship. It's been 16 years, and I'm proud of Lebohang Morake."

User @🦋°Kaylinn° 🦋noted:

"You do the same in return and let no men ever come between you two."

User @AKing Blie🇿🇦🇺🇸 bragged:

"Mine got me a job abroad. Forever grateful🙏🙏🙏May your friendship be eternally blessed and filled with happiness and love👏👏👏👏."

SA lady surprises her friend at work

In another Briefly News article, a lady left Mzansi warm-hearted after sharing a video of visiting a friend who is a waitress at work.

The friend brought her a meal while she was sitting at the table. The clip left SA peeps wishing for a friendship like theirs.

