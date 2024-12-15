An Ethiopian national was shot during a robbery in Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal recently

A suspect pretended to be a customer, and when the shop owner served him, another suspect shot him

The two then reportedly stole money and a speed-point machine before fleeing the scene

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A shop owner in KZN was hospitalised after he was shot during a robbery. Images: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

CORNUBIA, KWAZULU-NATAL — An Ethiopian shop owner was shot during a robbery in Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 December 2024.

Businessman robbed in KZN

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, the incident happened in the morning. Two suspects approached the shop and pretended to be customers. One of them wanted to buy a six-pack of Coca-Cola. When the victim opened the door to hand the suspect the six-pack, the second suspect opened fire and shot him in the leg.

While the victim was writhing in pain, the two suspects broke into the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the shop. They also stole a speed-point machine before fleeing in a silver VW Polo. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A spaza shop owner in Sharpeville, Gauteng, was also shot in October. Unfortunately, he was killed.

Recently, the Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron told Briefly News that there is a concerning prevalence of illegal firearms on the street. He commented on the recent crime statistics in the country and commended the police's efforts in fighting crime.

South Africans comment on the incident

Netizens on Facebook were concerned about crime during the festive season.

Anisa Wahab said:

"People need to watch out now. It's December time, and a lot of things are going on in the country."

James Meas said:

"I am lost for words."

Andy Mahabeer said:

"These robberies are hits, not robberies."

Ipuleng Melokoohle Kuhle said:

"Shame."

SAPS kill 8 in shootout before planned robbery

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service killed 8 suspects during a shootout on 8 December. It's believed the suspects were planning to rob a spaza shop.

The police intercepted them on their way to commit the robbery. They told the suspects to stop, but they opened fire instead. The police returned fire and killed them.

