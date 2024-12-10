A throwback video of proud husband, Dr Malinga, celebrating his wife's graduation by showering her with cash goes viral

The heartwarming graduation celebration from UKZN captured the couple laughing and sharing an emotional hug at the end

Social media users praised the husband's supportive gesture, with some women noting the absence of male commenters

A throwback video of Dr Malinga supporting his wife during her graduation goes viral. The video shows him throwing money at her as though it's confetti. Images: UKZN and Facebook

A touching graduation celebration from UKZN has resurfaced on social media after being shared by @lifematters10.

The throwback video captures a special moment when Dr Malinga showered his wife, Zanele, with money after she graduated.

Couple shares joyful moment

Their celebration began right after Zanele graduated.

She and her husband couldn't contain their joy, laughing and smiling throughout the memorable moment. Their happiness was evident as they shared a warm embrace at the end.

Passersby could be seen grinning at the heartwarming scene unfolding before them.

Viewers can't get enough

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from impressed viewers. Here's what some had to say:

@Ms_Enid:

"A loved wife❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 a proud hubby. This is beautiful to watch 🥺"

@Rolyne Njeri said:

@May this kind of love locate me🙏 I really deserve this."

@minniecastle_87:

"The hug was everything 🥰"

@Waydeen:

"He's genuinely so proud of her🥰"

@LillyReed_20:

"🥺 They can say you have shown off but this is beautiful, YEKELANI MONA, and learn to appreciate a beautiful thing... This is her time to rejoice and her husband is doing his job."

@Its SiBSENG Da Bang babe😘😏🔥

"I see the money neh ,but look at that hug it shows how proud he is 😊🥰👌"

Some couldn't help but notice the gender imbalance in the comments.

@Kate-Lucy🇰🇪🇺🇸 pointed out:

"I don't see men in comments section 😍"

While @English Teacher added:

"Comment section is dry... Where are men 😂"

