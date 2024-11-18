A TikTok user had online community members celebrating with her after leaving an unpleasant marriage for good

The woman shared a post on the video streaming platform, attracting over 160K views

Women celebrated the hun, reassuring her that her sanity was more important than staying in a toxic environment

A TikTok user had other huns in toxic relationships ready to leave after celebrating her exit. Image: @memmengc

After breaking free from an emotionally draining marriage, a young lady could not contain her excitement, taking to the TikTok platform to express it.

In celebratory mode, the hun shared a video on TikTok under her user handle @memmengc, leaving many women in toxic marriages and relationships motivated to choose themselves.

Dancing her way to freedom

In the video, the lady moves towards the camera, dancing excitedly as if free from something holding her. She captioned her post:

"Me celebrating because I am not going into 2025 stuck in a miserable marriage and toxic in-laws."

Watch the video below:

SA women draw strength from the hun

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who shared heartbreaking stories of how they exited toxic situations, and some were motivated to choose themselves over marriages where they were not valued.

User @Sheila said:

"Rejoice and dance for me, too, queen. Same here, no in-laws, just a narcissistic ex-to-be. We deserve our happiness at last🙌🙏❤️."

User @userKezi added:

"Finally left my toxic boyfriend of 4yrs. I chose my sanity and being a good mother to my kids. It's refreshing."

User @DAISY JANGALASI shared:

"Officially got out June this year, the divorce was finalised. Trust me; the exit is doing me well. I found myself again💃."

User @Nombuso Radebe commented:

"I am not working, but I am tired of this toxic relationship. I am about to take my children and leave. I don't know where to go💔💔💔😭😭😭."

User @Phush added:

"Me too. I told him I'm done, and he said I'm nothing without him. I have no matric, no job, but I'm leaving 😁."

User @Mpho Mhlola said:

"Your sanity comes first, Godspeed Sisi."

