A South African woman, Thabisa, faced her Pakistani husband and asked for a divorce as he does nothing to better her life in any way

The lady appeared on the Moja love show Fake Marriage to break off her marriage with the shop owner who paid R20 for her cooldrink

Social media users were baffled by the woman’s bravery in tying the knot with a stranger

A Xhosa woman, Thabisa coughed up the courage to divorce her Pakistani husband after he neglected her needs. The pair made a lousy deal to tie the knot, benefiting her husband, Ali.

The woman appeared to be scared of the man and explained the reasons for her sudden request.

A Pakistani man, Ali, living in Johannesburg, was desperate for South African citizenship and made a deal with a Xhosa woman to marry him. Thabisa and her husband live separate lives; she lives in a squatter camp, and he lives in a townhouse.

The husband lives with his brother, whom Thabisa has expressed great fear of after he threatened to kill her family. The gent only supported Thabisa once when she needed a R20 meal and travelling fees from the Eastern Cape to sign papers for him in Johannesburg.

The woman showed up with cameras in Ali’s shop to break off their fake marriage that seemed to have benefited the Pakistani man more than Thabisa, who was raising their child. The Xhosa lady told him:

"You do nothing for me."

Blogger Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Thabisa Married A Pakistani National and She was Paid R20 For cold drink (Fake Marriage Moja Love)."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to fake South African marriage

Social media users were stunned by Thabisa’s decision to marry a Pakistani man and commented:

@Tshidi was amazed:

"South Africa ke Netflix shame."

@The provoke🇿🇦 shared that:

"After watching this.. I'm reducing girlfriend allowance to R10.00."

@Mazikode015 noticed Thabisa's uneasiness:

"I understand Thabisa wants a divorce, but why does she look like someone is forcing her to do this?"

