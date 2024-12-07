A little girl's unusual snack choice has sent social media into a frenzy, sparking heated debates and an unexpected wave of shared cravings

The toddler was captured on video enjoying a sweet and savoury snack while chilling at home

The post sparked a lot of replies from social media users who could relate to what the youngster was doing

A toddler enjoyed fruits that she seasoned with aromat at home. Image: @deliscollection

A young girl wanted to indulge in juicy, sweet fruit but also wanted something spicy, so she combined the two.

She was captured in a video shared on TikTok under the user handle @deliscollection_1, and she gained many views on the app.

Enjoying a sweet and savoury snack

The clip shows the toddler holding a fresh strawberry seasoned with aromatic seasoning and delightfully munching away. A side plate with more strawberries and the seasoning can be seen on her lap.

The toddler's video sparks debate online

While some expressed shock and confusion at mixing sweet fruit with a salty seasoning, others were intrigued enough to try it themselves. Some weren't shocked by the toddler's taste buds, taking to the feed to share their odd cravings.

User @Leratowagner55 shared:

"I put salt on my apple, and my husband will say are you pregnant again 🤣🤣."

User @FitnessByMonki said:

"The only person who is honest about strawberries. This thing ain’t nice hle 😂."

User @Mmabatho_precious asked:

"😂😂How in the heavens did she come up with such a combo?"

User @LeVuvu explained:

"It's the MSG in aromat. It gives them a stronger taste (not sure about the added aromatics), but I know MSG makes most things taste better."

User @Fionashima added:

"I don't blame her. Strawberries on it's own are sour, instead of cream use something nana. I see a future chef here😂."

User @Kelebogile shared:

"She’s on to something. Strawberries can be sour."

