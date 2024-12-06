A married lady prepared a meal she knew her husband wouldn't eat and shared it online with her followers

The lady's clip went viral, reaching 2.6M views after it was shared on TikTok by the young wife

The post was flooded with thousands of comments from locals and people from different parts of the world as social media users shared hilarious jokes

A young wife teased her husband with a plate full of fried frog legs. Image: @theotlovetrain

Source: TikTok

A playful wife pulled a pricy prank by preparing a delicacy she knew her husband would refuse to try.

Despite her discomfort handling the food, she recorded the preparation process and shared a video on her TikTok account under the handle @theotlovetrain.

The wife prepares the delicacy

The clip starts with the wife showing off a pack of frog legs and explaining that she is preparing them for her husband, who is upstairs. She deep fries the snack in a pan filled with oil and spices before calling her husband downstairs to eat.

Watch the video below:

Social media users claim the delicacy as their staple

The video garnered nearly 5.5K comments from social media users, many of whom were in disbelief after watching it. It also sparked a hilarious debate, with people from different parts of Africa playfully claiming the delicacy as their own.

User @Zee asked:

"My question is the utensils what are you going to do with it? Some jokes are expensive 😒😒."

User @Soft said:

"The rejection is epic 😂😂."

User @Wairimû♥️ advised:

"Next time, wait until he tastes then till him what you've cooked."

User @Royal 001 added:

"The Kenyan in me can not even allow me to let you sleep in the house."

User @faithy shared:

"Very good man. How can you waste time and our data? Not funny. I can't use my pans and money for that🤣."

User @Jenny commented:

"Ghana said you and who 😂, South Africa said which South Africa 😂 and Zambia said you and which Zambia 😂 Zimbabwe said ahh you and who Nigeria said yes that's our favourite 😂😂

4 Other stories of women cooking unusual meals for families

A South African woman prepared mopane worms for her American husband, who was hesitant to try them.

A young lady had her family shocked after serving them pink pap that she had prepared.

A white lady married to a black man prepared chicken feet for them, keen to taste them but not knowing where to bite them first.

A local woman bought and prepared crocodile meat to try with her man for the first time and shared that it tasted like fish and chicken.

Source: Briefly News