A TikTok user left the online community entertained after sharing a video of the food she prepared for her family

Her family's reaction to the surprise was priceless, attracting many comments from social media users

The comment section was filled with many questions as people were keen to know how the food tasted

A TikTok user tried the colourful pap challenge on her family, confusing her parents.

Source: TikTok

A humorous hun tried a popular TikTok challenge on her family, who fell for her trick and gave reactions that left Mzansi peeps rolling on the floor with laughter.

The young lady's video was shared on the streaming platform under her user handle @fezzy_mashaya, attracting over 500K views.

Adding colour to the plate

The video starts as the young lady prepares the pink pap on the stove. She proceeds to dish and, when done, hands her parents their plates with the colourful starch. The dad looks at his meal in shock and moves it aside to eat his mashed potatoes instead.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps comment on the lady's plate

Over 500 social media users had something to say after seeing the video. The father's reaction amused many users, who promised to try the food colouring challenge with their parents, while others wanted to know if the pap tasted any different.

User @Thokozani Mnguni asked:

"How did you even do it😳😭😭?"

User @user883495504 said:

"The father is confused 😂😂😅😅."

User @user81978162773321 felt amused:

"You should have seen my reaction 😩😂."

User @Nothando Zuzu Mbatha added:

"It looks like the pink instant porridge 😅."

User @Dieketseng Mpolokeng-Makatsa shared:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂my sister once cooked pap with corn and cheese 😂😂😂 now my mom doesn't even let her cook no more 😂😂."

User @Maveti said:

"It looks like something I once ate when I was younger when it was in the pot, but I don't remember what."

