It is no secret that the new generation of teachers is rewriting the script, making themselves easily accessible and approachable to school kids while enjoying their profession.

A hilarious video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @bovezz_sbova101, attracting almost 700K views, 59K likes and over 1.3K comments from entertained Mzansi peeps.

The teachers' dance-off got the attention of many

In the video, the first female teacher dances from the top of a chair; the second teacher stands on top of a cupboard.

The third teacher is seen giving her back to the camera while standing on top of a chair, and the last teacher stands on top of a document drawer,

Watch the video here.

SA peeps find the video hilarious

After watching the video, social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter, taking to the comment section to joke about each teacher. Students studying towards their teacher's diploma expressed how much they couldn't wait to join the field.

User @Bubu💕shared:

"Vibe check on point 🥹🥹🫵🏽teachers are too cool now. I love it."

User @lorraine said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ohoooo this is how you are behaving while the principal is not available 😂

User @NgoakoMashabathakga felt motivated:

"I just can’t wait to graduate and join you guys😂😭."

User @tiisetso said

"Release stress guys, nice moves 👌 😂😂."

User @Bonnie 16 added:

"The guy with a white t-shirt came with an idea. The lady with the black t-shirt agreed, the one with peach said we can try it the 2nd guy was left with no choice."

User @Patrick commented:

"If these are the teachers, now imagine the students 😂😅."

