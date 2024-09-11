School kids broke down the dance floor along with their teacher in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

The footage grabbed the attention of South Africans, gathering many views, likes and comments

People reacted to the amusing clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

An educator and his learners set the internet ablaze with their dance moves, which amused many people on social media.

A teacher and students showed off their dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @_rubysunn18

Teacher nails dance with pupils

The footage shared by TikTok user @_rubysunn18 shows students, along with their male teacher, unveiling their dance moves.

In the clip, they can be seen busting off impressive moves that entertain online users. While taking to TikTok, @_rubysunn18 revealed that she was taking dance as a subject; however, she was not too sure she would be passing the course. She simply said the following:

"Let's not talk about my teacher."

Watch the video below:

Peeps are amused by the teacher and students' dance moves

The educator and his pupils entertained the online community and the video went viral, gathering over 230k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Kea shared:

"The way I’d fail."

Bee wrote:

"It would be the highest mark on my report."

Lebza

"Aaaah the teacher is a star."

Zandi commented:

"This is how MCs are made I wanna sing up."

Tshego mamabolo expressed:

"You would pass."

O.p poked fun, adding:

"Ka flying colours they’d even call my parents."

