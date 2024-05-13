One Durban teacher wowed many people in Mzansi with his impressive dance moves, and the clip went viral

One teacher set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a video making rounds online, and people loved it.

An educator unveiled his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @lesson_za

Source: TikTok

Teacher shows off his dance moves

An educator became the talk of town after he unveiled his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video shared by @lesson_za. In the clip, the man can be seen dancing in a classroom dressed in a black blazer and jeans as he breaks it down on the dance floor.

His students can be seen staring at him in awe as they cheer their teacher on while he shows off different genres of dance moves.

The video grabbed the attention of many people online and clocked over 846K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the clip below:

Online users were impressed by the man's dance moves

The video entertained people as they flocked to the comments section to gush over his killer dance moves, saying:

Rufah simply said:

"Washa."

Nomhle Mkhuma added:

"I want to go back to school aibo abo Nyathi bebangayenzi kanje."

Smanga Ndaba wrote:

"Yabona lama groovist othisha banamhlanje."

User gushed over the teacher, saying:

"Is anyone gonna talk about the fact that he is a tall, well-dressed, handsome glass of refreshing water."

Ritta M commented:

"The dance moves, I will. Lime. on my next music video."

Zee Dlamini simply said:

"I need a rematch with high school."

Confidence luvhengo was impressed:

"You got yourself a new follower aowa man you nailed it."

Mzansi teacher dancing in class has students cheering

Briefly News previously reported that an educator's class seemed to enjoy watching him dance. Many online users noticed the good vibes and were raving about it.

@xolanixolo posted a video of him entertaining pupils. He busted some impressive moves. The video of the teacher connecting with his students was all the rave as he danced to a popular song on TikTok.

