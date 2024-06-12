One South African educator melted many people's hearts on the internet with his heartwarming cip

In the footage, the gentleman unveiled how he greets his students, which impressed online users

Netizens loved the content as they flooded the comments section to gush over the man's clip

A teacher in Mzansi has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people in awe of his grand gestures to his learners.

A teacher showed off his unique way of greeting his students on TikTok. Image:@mashimbyenhlovo

Teacher dances with pupils in viral video

This school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning. The footage shared by the teacher himself on the video platform shows him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

As the clip continued, the teacher, who goes by the TikTok handle @mashimbyenhlovo, demonstrated his other method of greeting his pupils with a high-five. At the end of the video, another student requested to dance, and they did the signature dance move in tune.

Watch the footage of the teacher breaking it down on the dance floor with his learners below:

Peeps are amazed by the teacher and students' dance moves

The online community was pleasantly impressed by the educator's method of greeting his pupils, and the video went viral, gathering over 4.5 million views within four days of its publication.

Revey Khubayi expressed:

"Why aren't high school teachers like this? It just shouting every day."

Mzingabantu Joseph was inspired to do the same:

"As a bus driver, I think I will do this challenge with my kids."

Spha jr shared:

"Guys, why didn't we have teachers like these in our times."

Lassie muma was in awe:

"I love what I am seeing. This will definitely encourage a child who loves missing school to never skip school and keep up."

Bafana Mhlophe simply said:

"When doing the job that you love, not for the sake of money."

Teacher and pupil's Amapiano dance sparks viral sensation in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher and a pupil set the internet ablaze with their killer dance moves in a now-viral video.

The footage posted on TikTok by @sir_ndabe shows the pair in a classroom while breaking it down on the dance floor with their trendy dance routine. They dance in sync with the track Banike by Nandipha808 & Ceeka, demonstrating their undeniable talent.

