A young husband captured the moment he gifted his wife a pair of socks and boots for winter

The wife showed nothing but gratitude when she received the warm presents from her loving husband

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section to share how the video warmed their hearts

A young husband melted hearts when he gifted his grateful wife socks and boots for the cold season. Images: @nyathizw

Source: TikTok

As cold temperatures made their presence known in South Africa, a young man gave his appreciative wife socks and boots for winter.

In the viral video, the husband sits with a plastic packet on his lap and unties the knot to present his wife with the gift. Once he removes a brown pair of boots from the packet, his wife smiles and claps before taking them from him.

The duo also showed off a pair of socks, and the video cuts to the young woman wearing boots with them, which are sure to keep her feet warm.

The husband, who shares the handle @nyathizw with his wife on TikTok, captioned his video:

"Welcome to the winter season, my love... I love you."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Internet users love the love

The precious video garnered over a million views, and people flocked to the comment section to share how the clip warmed their hearts.

@thamie_majolae shared in the comments:

"A provider will always provide, whether they have a lot or not. Usisi is so grateful. I can’t wait to see them having so much more one day. Stay blessed."

@healsoulbennitto spoke of the young woman's gratitude:

"The wife is so humble and appreciative. As a man, you can never get tired of putting a smile on such a woman’s face."

@tsholofelo247 told netizens:

"It's the small things in life."

@zee.2880 also shared with social media users:

"A thoughtful partner is so important. I can't stress it enough!"

@britsobretts joked and said:

"Love is simple. We are the ones complicating it."

Source: Briefly News