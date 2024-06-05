A student living at her university's residence got creative and used a hairdryer to keep herself warm

She chose this electrical appliance because heaters are allegedly not allowed in the university's building

People in the video's comment section were in awe of the creativity and provided suggestions, while others felt they related to the situation

As the cold air tells South Africans it is here to stay for some time, many people are finding ways to stay comfortably warm. For one university student, she had to get creative to achieve this goal.

Tlhalefo Geco took to his TikTok account (@tlhalefosgeco) to share a video of a resmate thinking outside the box and using a hairdryer to keep herself warm. In the short clip, the young lady lies under a white blanket on a bed. Lifting the blanket, she uses the hot air from the hairdryer on her legs.

The student then used the electrical device to heat her hands before moving it to her neck.

To explain why the young lady was using a hairdryer and not some other heating device, the caption of the video read:

"POV: Heaters are not allowed at res."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to woman's creative way to keep warm

Members of the online community flocked to the comment section to provide suggestions, while others seemed to relate to the unfortunate situation and used emojis to emphasise their thoughts.

@nthabisengmusi shared a possible reason as to why heaters may not be allowed in the building:

"They are just trying to avoid fires."

@eletshedzani_29 said to Tlhalefo:

"Buy those portable heaters from Takealot."

@thabeloandani found themselves in the exact situation and wrote:

"I'm seeing this in bed with my hairdryer."

When @infinityqwabe suggested the residents sneak a heater inside, Tlhalefo replied:

"The electricity will trip."

University student wets a bed after using a bottle heater

In a similar article published in May, Briefly News reported about a university student who slept on a desk chair after he wet his bed with a bottle heater despite being warned multiple times.

The stubborn and desperate student ignored the warnings and did what he believed would work for him.

