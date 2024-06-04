A lady showed off how many layers of clothing she placed on her body due to the Cape Town weather

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, generating many views, likes and comments

People were entertained by the clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The winter season came in with a bang, and there's no doubt that winter in Cape Town can sometimes be hectic.

A lady's TikTok video shows her adding extra clothing, leaving South Africans in laughter. Image: @otha.tomose

Source: TikTok

This woman proved that in a TikTok video, she shared online that had netizens cracking jokes.

Woman layers for winter, leaving SA in laughter

This babe does not play when it comes to winter. The young lady uploaded a clip in which she can be seen adding extra layers of clothing on herself due to the cold she is currently experiencing in the mother city.

@otha.tomose's clip amused many people in South Africa as they poked fun at the woman, with one person saying in the comments:

"I fear for you when you need to go to the bathroom."

Within a day of its publication, the clip received many views, along with thousands of likes and comments, on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious video below:

People crack jokes

The woman's clip entertained online users as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others laughed it off.

kiki_licious said:

"The admin of going to the toilet yona."

Danii.rams shared:

"The worst part is that I’ve slept dressed like this."

Itsher421 expressed:

"I can’t manage the case yey bladder infection is real. I’ll fight with the clothes."

Zandile MaNkosi suggested:

"You shouldn't drink anything after this."

Lubabalo Lubbi cracked a joke, saying:

"What in the layering is this now?"

Lesotho’s Afriski Mountain Resort Transforms into winter wonderland with 1st major snowfall

Briefly News previously reported that Lesotho's Afriski Mountain Resort welcomed its first major snowfall of the winter season.

The resort reported that the snow began on June 2, 2024, at 5 PM. It started to fall and continued for a few hours, covering the surrounding area with about ten centimetres of new, powdery snow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News