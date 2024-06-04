A lady diving into the pool in the shallow side left many people in stitches, and the clip went viral online

One lady left many people in laughter after she dived into a pool in a video making rounds on social media.

A woman dived into the shallow side of the pool, leaving social media in laughter. Image: @shhylynn

Source: TikTok

Woman dives into pool on the shallow side, leaving peeps in stitches

A young lady was enjoying herself and having a good time at the pool area, so she decided to dive into the pool. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @shhylynn, hopped into the pool, not knowing it was the shallow side, which left many people in laughter.

The video became a viral hit on TikTok and clocked over 7.1 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

People in laughter

Many social media users flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes.

Lexie Grace said:

"No, because why does the water look deep."

Quickyy expressed:

"At least you didn’t dive."

Lex cracked a joke, saying:

"I am screaming LMAOOO are you ok tho?

Ms_prettynpink adding:

"The way my knee just hurt."

I amher commented:

"I would lay there and let the wave of shame take me with it piece by piece."

Appleuser2020 wrote:

"I felt that pain myself."

Anna added:

"That hurt bad."

Serotoninn shared:

"I did this years ago when I was a little girl. Man, sometimes the memory comes so randomly I just cringe."

Source: Briefly News