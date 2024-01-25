While for many people, the December extravaganza has ended, a woman posted a TikTok video showing that some want the celebration to go on

The video shows an ecstatic guest at a party before taking a tumble into the pool before carrying on dancing

Netizens flooded the comment section with some hilarious responses to the man's antics

The man taking a tumble into a pool after partying too hard left Mzansi in stitches.

While many people are preparing to return to work and children are readying themselves for a new school year, the December holiday seems like a distant memory.

But a woman posted a TikTok video showing that the December partying is ongoing.

An endless jol

The video shows a joyous party in her backyard with one guest dancing his heart, but suddenly, he tumbles into the nearby pool. While one might think the video ends there, he dances in the water.

The show must go on

Netizens gave their two-cent to the video, praising the man's dedication to the party with some hilarious comments.

Mihle was laughing:

"I’m so deadnot someone shouting, NQANDA!":

Azile couldn't get enough of him:

"I don't blame him this song❤️"

AB loved the vibe:

"Kinda pool party I wanna attend "

Lele thinks it should be a trend:

"Seems like he intended for that to happen what shall we call this dance move "

Nelly loved his dedication:

"If “life goes on” was a person"

Leo wrote:

"Haiiiiiiiii manit's the hat for me staying on the head"

Mimi was inspired:

"The energy we are keeping in 2024. You must go on."

Remofilwe knew his mindset:

"The show must go on"

