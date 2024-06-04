One lady took to social media to showcase what she spends her money on, and people were left in laughter

In the TikTok clip, she unveiled all the items that she bought, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes

A lady showed off what she spends her money on in a TikTok video. Image: @lucy_bonolo1

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to what the woman spends her money on

One hun proudly unveiled the items she splurged her cash on. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @lucy_bonolo1, shared a video showing her expenses. @lucy_bonolo1 spends more money on clothes and wigs than meat, and many could relate with her in the comments, with one person saying:

"I always do this however, I’ve realised that the more I spend money, the more I get money."

To which @lucy_bonolo1 responded by saying:

"Hunger is temporary."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in stitches

The video gathered many views, likes and comments online. It amused many social media users as they flocked to the comments section with laughter.

Lindo cracked a joke, saying:

"At least you buy something. Mina sometimes I skip buying groceries and pray that God provides."

Precious Khoza can relate:

"I can’t stop laughing now that I know I’m not alone I’m relieved."

Atlehangpentrarankopi said:

"Drip is forever tlala ya fela I’m proud of you, babygirl."

Petunia Taylor expressed:

"My life for this month I’m even mad at everyone for nothing."

