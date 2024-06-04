“Drip Is Forever”: Woman Spends More on Clothes and Wigs Than Meat, SA Reacts to Video
- One lady took to social media to showcase what she spends her money on, and people were left in laughter
- In the TikTok clip, she unveiled all the items that she bought, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes
A woman showed off what she spends her cash on, and the clip left many in stitches while others cracked jokes.
SA reacts to what the woman spends her money on
One hun proudly unveiled the items she splurged her cash on. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @lucy_bonolo1, shared a video showing her expenses. @lucy_bonolo1 spends more money on clothes and wigs than meat, and many could relate with her in the comments, with one person saying:
"I always do this however, I’ve realised that the more I spend money, the more I get money."
To which @lucy_bonolo1 responded by saying:
"Hunger is temporary."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi is in stitches
The video gathered many views, likes and comments online. It amused many social media users as they flocked to the comments section with laughter.
Lindo cracked a joke, saying:
"At least you buy something. Mina sometimes I skip buying groceries and pray that God provides."
Precious Khoza can relate:
"I can’t stop laughing now that I know I’m not alone I’m relieved."
Atlehangpentrarankopi said:
"Drip is forever tlala ya fela I’m proud of you, babygirl."
Petunia Taylor expressed:
"My life for this month I’m even mad at everyone for nothing."
"Hunger is temporary": Young woman chooses drip over food
Briefly News previously reported one young lady starved herself for a good shopping spree and then regretted it later in a video making the rounds on social media.
This young lady took the internet by storm with her silly little antics. The woman chose to drip over food, and many people were left laughing over her choice. The footage shared by @noxolomnguni03 on the video platform shows the lady cutting her noodles in half, indicating that her choice of a shopping spree over food led her into that situation.
Source: Briefly News
