One young lady starved herself for a good shopping spree and then regretted it later in a video which is making rounds on social media.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase how she chose drip over food, and people were left in laughter. Image:@noxolomnguni03

A woman picks drip over food

This young lady took the internet by storm with her silly little antics. The woman chose to drip over food, and many people were left laughing over her choice. The footage shared by @noxolomnguni03 on the video platform shows the lady cutting her noodles in half, indicating that her choice of a shopping spree over food led her into that situation.

The clip of the stunner received over 730K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Mzansi is in stitches

The woman's clip amused many online users as they flocked to her comment section with laughter while others simply cracked jokes.

Desiah Mabunda said:

"Hunger is temporary. Drip is forever."

Bulelani Zayve Pukuza added:

"Only eat when you are about to faint. As long as the drip is there."

NdeuTaLa wrote:

"Food over everything."

PilotCele advised:

"Visit friends and rotate them every evening around supper time."

Sakhiwod shared

"Okay good … here am I, chopping a chicken thigh into two because I chose groove over food."

Nompendulo Felicia Mashiloane did not share the same sentiment as the woman, adding:

"Food is my first priority."

Source: Briefly News