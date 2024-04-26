A man shared on TikTok that he had left his unhealthy work environment to follow his dreams in design

With no source of income, the man took it upon himself to use his free time to tap into his skills

His actions received recognition from local celebrities and support from netizens

A young creative designer named Otsile Mogale shared a series of photos on TikTok detailing his journey from leaving his former toxic workplace to following his dreams.

On the popular app, Otsile shares a screenshot of his resignation letter and told netizens that because he had no source of income, he had to leave his apartment a month after quitting his job.

In another photo, Otsile shared a screenshot of his TikTok video about a possible collaboration between Uncle Waffles and Prada that he had designed. The video received over 50,000 views.

He captioned the image:

"[I] had more time on my hands, so I went back to my first love - design."

During this time, Otsile polished up his CV and eventually received a job opportunity as a junior design specialist.

Throughout his journey, the young creative notes that he kept praying to reach his goal until his prayers were finally answered.

Otsile's hard work and determination earned him recognition from several local celebrities, including rappers Nadia Nakai and Moozlie.

Click here to see Otsile's TikTok post.

Man's journey to success uplifts social media users

Otsile's recent recap of his "rollercoaster ride" inspired many TikTokkers.

Expressing gratitude, @gabaza_k commented:

"Y'all don’t understand how POWERFUL this post is! The timing of reading it. Thank you."

@phumzsnaps got real in the comment section, saying:

"Nobody talks about the courage to leave your workplace due to toxicity. It is inspiring to see people stand up for themselves ."

@oratilwe.kgomo also added to the positivity, writing:

"This is so beautiful, bathong! God is definitely showing off. I can’t wait to see the great things He has in store for you."

@_aphiiwen, who also came across the video, shared:

"Not my eyes getting teary over a stranger. Congratulations & God bless."

