TikTok Account Plugs Mzansi With Letter of Resignation Tips: “Saving This, New Opportunity Loading”
- A helpful TikTok account shared how to write a proper resignation letter, and it has gone viral
- TikTok user @cvboss.co.za shared a completed resignation letter where someone just had to insert details
- Peopled thanked the account for helping them out as they are ready to pursue new chapters in their careers
So, have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to write a letter of resignation, but you weren't quite sure how to do it without causing unnecessary drama? Well, worry no more because we stumbled upon a fantastic TikTok video by @cvboss.co.za that's here to save the day!
Now, we all know that leaving a job can be a tad nerve-wracking, especially when you want to leave on good terms and not burn any bridges. That's where this video comes in handy.
Tiktokker shares how to write letter of resignation
TikTok user @cvboss.co.za made an easy-to-follow and super-informative video, that breaks down the art of writing a letter of resignation in a way that's as smooth and minimises the drama.
@cvboss.co.za covers all the essential points, from addressing your letter correctly to expressing your gratitude for the opportunity. Plus, they share some nifty tips on how to maintain a positive tone throughout the letter.
Take a look:
Grateful people share thanks and thoughts
People were grateful for the information and took to the comment section to thank the account for sharing. They are ready for brighter futures.
Read some of the comments below:
Muzi shared:
“I am sure I am not the only one who saved it ”
Apostol White is ready for new beginnings:
“Let me save this cause soon, soon I’ll be writing my resignation letter ✉️God is opening another door.”
Kaymot saved it:
“Me saving this! New opportunity loading ❤️”
Shaz laughed:
“Surely this is a sign ”
MthunziB doesn’t have that many words to give:
“How about, dear company bye bye”
Brave nurse finds courage to resign from toxic job, cries with joy in video after quitting
In related news, Briefly News reported that a brave nurse posted a video online after resigning from a job that made her unhappy.
In the clip, the lady cried and showed great emotion. The healthcare worker looked incredibly relieved about exiting the environment.
TikTok user, mmakomanem_, posted the clip and explained that she left the job for the good of her mental health.
