So, have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to write a letter of resignation, but you weren't quite sure how to do it without causing unnecessary drama? Well, worry no more because we stumbled upon a fantastic TikTok video by @cvboss.co.za that's here to save the day!

TikTok user @cvboss.co.za shared a completed resignation letter where someone just had to insert details.

Source: Getty Images

Now, we all know that leaving a job can be a tad nerve-wracking, especially when you want to leave on good terms and not burn any bridges. That's where this video comes in handy.

Tiktokker shares how to write letter of resignation

TikTok user @cvboss.co.za made an easy-to-follow and super-informative video, that breaks down the art of writing a letter of resignation in a way that's as smooth and minimises the drama.

@cvboss.co.za covers all the essential points, from addressing your letter correctly to expressing your gratitude for the opportunity. Plus, they share some nifty tips on how to maintain a positive tone throughout the letter.

Take a look:

Grateful people share thanks and thoughts

People were grateful for the information and took to the comment section to thank the account for sharing. They are ready for brighter futures.

Read some of the comments below:

Muzi shared:

“I am sure I am not the only one who saved it ”

Apostol White is ready for new beginnings:

“Let me save this cause soon, soon I’ll be writing my resignation letter ✉️God is opening another door.”

Kaymot saved it:

“Me saving this! New opportunity loading ❤️”

Shaz laughed:

“Surely this is a sign ”

MthunziB doesn’t have that many words to give:

“How about, dear company bye bye”

