Dr Celiwe Ndada Sparks Buzz in South Africa With R540,000 Jetour SUV Purchase

Dr Celiwe Ndada caused a social media buzz after flaunting her car and hinting at buying another one, which is valued at approximately R540,000

The prominent doctor, known for sharing her journey of overcoming financial struggles caused by her partner's extravagant lifestyle, celebrated her success with the stylish red and black vehicle

South African netizens expressed admiration and congratulations, praising Dr Ndada's taste in cars and her personal growth

Prominent medical professional Dr Celiwe Ndada has sparked a buzz on social media after showing off her brand-new whip, which is worth thousands of rand.

Mzansi went into a buzz after Dr. Celiwe Ndada hinted at purchasing a car worth R540,000

Source: Facebook

Dr. Celiwe Ndada flaunts a car worth R540K

Taking to her Facebook account under the handle Dr Celiwe Ndada on 22 June 2025, the South African doctor gave viewers a glimpse of her car and disclosed how she wanted to upgrade to a Kia or a brand-new Jetour SUV, a high-end vehicle valued at approximately R540,000.

Dr Ndada, who is well known in South Africa for going viral after courageously sharing how the financial burden of her unemployed partner, who allegedly wanted an extravagant lifestyle, led her into financial woes, overcame this challenge and has since celebrated her financial independence.

After overcoming that challenging part of her life, Dr Ndada now wants to purchase a brand-new car and flaunted a photo she posted on social media, showcasing her sleek red and black ride, which left South Africans in awe of her whip.

The Jetour, a relatively new name on the South African motoring scene, is making waves with its stylish design, luxurious features, and competitive pricing. The Jetour X70 Plus, a spacious SUV that combines modern tech features, comfort, and bold aesthetics. It boasts premium interiors, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and advanced driver assistance features, all of which make it stand out among mid-range SUVs.

Jetour, a Chinese brand under the Chery group, has seen growing interest in South Africa due to its affordability, reliability, and impressive spec offerings. Dr Ndada’s purchase is likely to fuel even more curiosity among car buyers seeking luxury on a budget.

Take a look at Dr Ndada's new car below:

SA applauds the doctor on her new Jetour

Mzansi netizens quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising Dr Ndada not only for her success but also for her impeccable taste in wheels.

Tumi Xab said:

"Kia girl here sbwl'ing Jetour/jaecoo eix their interiors Kia dd us dirty ka sunroof hle."

Aviwe Faltein expressed:

"Really love how you reclaimed your identity, Dr Ndaba."

Tshidi Mashishi shared:

"Your car suits you, my dear, even a Jetour will still suit you."

Samkelisiwe 'Sam K' Mtshali commented:

"Your car is absolutely stunning, but if you are ready for a Jetour, why not."

A car worth R540,000 has got Mzansi talking, thanks to Dr. Celiwe Ndada's hint at buying it.

Source: Facebook

South African women flex their cars

