A UK TikToker's viral vlog showcased her search for a wig at Johannesburg's Dragon City, where she bought cute hair

South Africans are recognising how a UK TikToker's viral video has boosted Dragon City's reputation as an international hotspot for affordable, quality wigs.

A UK TikToker's viral vlog followed her wig hunt at Johannesburg's Dragon City, where she scored a cute hairstyle.

Social media is buzzing thanks to TikToker @lalahassan, whose recent Dragon City shopping vlog has gone viral. This UK-born influencer took to the bustling heart of Johannesburg's hair market, bonnet and all, on a determined quest to find her perfect wig.

Her candid and relatable adventure resonated with thousands, shining a spotlight on Dragon City as a global go-to for quality hair at an affordable price. Lala's specific purchase has also caught significant attention. She visited shop D30 and walked away with a silky 16-inch 5x5 Vietnam SDD bone straight ombré choc brown wig for the price of R3200.

What makes Lala's vlog particularly impactful is her emphasis on the accessibility of quality hair at Dragon City. She highlighted how many women she knows have purchased excellent hair from the market at incredibly affordable prices.

Dragon City weaves

Dragon City remains a vibrant hotspot, a treasure trove for anyone seeking to take their weave game to the next level without draining their wallet. It’s a testament to Johannesburg’s diverse commercial landscape and its ability to offer niche markets that cater to specific needs, drawing customers from both near and far.

Dragon City in Johannesburg starred in a UK TikToker's viral video as she searched for and bought a stylish wig.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Tumi Mosupi shared:

"The lady behind you in the messed up wig would have thrown me completely off."

rorisang wrote:

"I bought Peruvian bundles six years ago there. it's the best I ever got. I have been trying to remember which shop is it, now that I just saw the packaging."

Lifestyle with Hazel said:

"I’ve bought a ready made from them over a year ago and it still looks like new after washing."

Thee_Press added:

"For us who've been in SA our whole lives but still haven't been to Dragon City, China Mall and Small street, yet we've been saying we will go there but actually never do go there..lets gather here, cause child... the courage is just not there."

Sane speaks voice asked:

"Guys, Where do we buy the 2017 quality hair? Eziya zingagcwali indlu xa ukama?😭 I really want to give up on buying hair, at the same time I want to give it one last chance! I have two wigs from 2017 bundles, this is good hair!"

NayNay said:

"I personally feel like the ready made are a scam, they add synthetic hai... but that's looks gorgeous lala."

MelB celebrated the new payment method:

"Pay just now."

Nom_tea said:

"The only shop with quality hair in Dragon City."

Tedding added:

"Those who are asking for the price, it’s on the caption."

Pebetse said:

"Where are those annoying ladies waiting for us at the gate to follow us?"

cando asked:

"How come they allowed you to fit? You told them you're a content creator maybe?🤔 they never allow fit... unless you fit after paying for it!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

