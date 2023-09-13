One lady showed people her bad wig experience after shopping for hair at Dragon City and buying from one store

The lady tried to maintain the wig for three months, but all her attempts failed, and she made a TikTok video showing its condition

Online users could not believe their eyes when they saw how badly the wig held up over months of use

A lady on TikTok showed people that she was not pleased with the service she got at one of the shops in Dragon City. The lady made a video with an update on how a three-month-old from the store held up.

A woman in Johannesburg bought hair from Dagon City, and people were disappointed by how it looked three months later. Image: @sshibu_aa

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes as many people could relate to the woman's hair struggle. Many commented with tips about what the woman should do.

Dragon City Shop D43 goes TikTok viral over upset customer

A video posted by a TikTok creator @sshibu_aa shows the wig unit from a Dragon City shop D43. The video shows how stiff and unrecognisable it was after three months of use.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users complain about Dragon City wigs

Many people flooded the comments to share their own experiences buying human hair. Some admitted they were in the same situation after buying from Dragon City shop D43.

Briefly News contacted Dragon City shop D43 for comment, and they are yet to respond.

Other people commented that the woman should try to revive the wig by boiling it in conditioner. Read the comments below:

tshepisotshepiegh said:

"I guess it was a three months subscription, sorry my lover."

B wrote:

"I bought the same wig from them, I washed it once it looks fine. I hope I don’t experience this in the long run."

Marumo asked:

"Which Dragon City did you all buy your hair from because mine is still in good condition from 2019… I know I don’t wear every day but maintenance is important."

lebomalebxa disagreed:

"I bought hair for R1100, 20 inch full frontal iyoooooh."

Mrs M admitted:

"I have the same issue same weave."

nq937bile added:

"Same WhatsApp group xem ,we both in the same situation with D43 exactly I can’t wear it anymore but am still communicating with them they didn’t block"

B said:

Wig reviews go TikTok viral

Many people love to see wig reviews. One lady left people eager to rush to share and buy a blonde curly wig.

"Waba sober same time": Ladys wig slides off mid-groove and has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public, The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

