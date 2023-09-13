A woman showed people her life's ups and downs for over a year after she moved away from her parents' home

Videos edited into one TikTok post were of how she started working and got her first apartment, and it was fascinating to many viewers

The lady's life moved fast, and many people could not get over the video showing how she did it all in months

A woman left people amazed by how fast her life moved in a year. The stunner wanted people to see her hard work, apartment, and cars.

A TikTok video shows a woman's life achievement in one year, including a new BMW. Image: @deelaah01

The video by the lady showing her achievements received thousands of likes. Many people left two comments expressing how motivated they were.

Woman shows how life changed in 1 year

A woman on TikTok @deelaah01 posted a compilation of different milestones she hit. The lady left her home a year ago and got a job as a bottle girl, a club host and finally, a job at Toyota.

She was able to get a Honda, then a BMW, and an apartment. Watch the video below:

South Africans inspired by woman's hardwork

Many people commented that they thought the young lady's hard work was motivating. Netizens were in awe of her car upgrade from a Honda to a BMW.

Read people's comments below.

Budda Jazz said:

"Congratulations are in order."

Enelo commented:

"LOL, it is true that social media will make you feel like your life is progressing slowly yoh."

_deelaah · creator replied:

"Don't mind us."

James Phakathi wrote:

"Never forget that friend you moved into."

Tshepo Tswiti gushed:

"Such progress is usually over two years. God is great."

Celine exclaimed:

"Inspired!"

reneilwenita wondered:

"KGante, which Jozi did you move to? I can't even afford to buy myself a McDonald's meal twice a month."

Babalwa Kelly Sogoni added:

"Now, this is the real motivation, this is really beautiful."

_deelaah, the creator answered:

"Thank you my love."

Online users inspired by hard-working Young women

Many people love to see young women win. One lady told people she got her new house and job in her dream city.

