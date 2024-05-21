A recently unemployed Mzansi woman surprised viewers with a TikTok video showcasing her purchase of a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max

The video by Lerato Nxumalo documented her shopping trip, including swiping her card for R31,499

Despite her unemployment status, Lerato revealed in a previous video that she left acting to pursue content creation

Lerato Nxumalo happily swiped over R31K for her new iPhone 15 despite being unemployed. Image: @lratonxumalo

One Mzansi hun is unemployed but unbothered! Lerato Nxumalo stunned social media users with her cash purchase of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Lerato posted a TikTok video in which she took her viewers on an exciting journey to the mall to purchase her new phone.

She is seen browsing through the iStore before making her purchase and swiping for R31 499 with her bank card. Lerato also bought some winter clothes worth R3 900 at H&M.

She couldn't help but spazz in excitement and also decided to hide the new iPhone in her bag as she joked about not wanting her to get robbed.

In a previous TikTok video, Lerato also revealed that she was recently employed and took the conscious decision to leave her acting career to focus on becoming a content creator.

Mzansi in awe of Lerato's spending

The video garnered 770K views and many comments from netizens who were intrigued by Lerato's pricey purchase and ability to swipe large amounts without stressing about not currently having a job.

Other netizens couldn't help but ask Lerato for money or her older iPhone.

Mbasa-23 responded:

"Lerato cela ungipha R150 angina story esidabu kisayo (Lerato can you please give me R150, I don't have a sad story)."

mandisa_gumede26 commented:

Lerato oe uthe awusasebenzi nje manje R35k? (Lerato you said don't work, and now R35K?)."

Mangamahle❤️ commented:

"Ungafa uthole imali yomhlalaphansi (You would do the most if you got retirement)

Nosipho Fakude commented:

"Ngicela le oyisebenzisayo ngila e Goli ngoba wena usu upgradile ❤️ Can I please have the one you're currently using since you have upgraded)."

Mellow❤️ wrote:

"Lapho anginayo ne 50c Jehova ⚰️ (That time I don't even have 50c Jehovah)."

mbalz said:

"Siphelezele nina emhlabeni shem(We're accompanying you guys here in the world)."

Lelo✨ said:

"Please adopt me! ❤️❤️ngiyacela ngesihle (I'm asking nicely)."

layietapela commented:

"Nisebenza kuphi nkosi yami niswiper ama 31k (Where do you guys work, busy swiping R31K)."

