A South African nurse named Thendo Manavhela went viral on TikTok after showing herself listening to iPlan in a taxi

She shared a second clip showing her listening to the same song but in her newly bought car

South Africans online congratulated her and shared the joy of having a car to sing along to music in

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nurse Thendo Manavhela played iPlan in her new car after previously listening to it in a taxi. Image: @thendo_manavhela

Source: Instagram

There's nothing quite like getting to enjoy your favourite music on loud volume in your very own car.

Nurse plays iPlan in her Polo

Professional nurse Thendo Manavhela posted a TikTok video showing how she went from listening to the hit song iPlan by Dlala Thukzin in a taxi to finally getting to play it on her newly bought car while driving.

Thendo previously went viral on the TikTok app after showcasing the proud moment she bought and unveiled her sleek VW Polo, which she now gets to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows nurse love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens as they showered her with love and heartwarming comments applauding her for making a plan to get her own wheels.

lehlohonolothoaba3 said:

"You really made iPlan to be out of the rank congratulations ❤️."

Kutloano replied:

"The way I'd be screaming in the car."

nonhlanhlamasango1 reacted:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️I love this."

SAZ_M commented:

"Why did I wait for you to sing your lungs out in your car??."

Dorcas Waga Selaelo commented:

"The more I ignore buying a car the more I see your videos."

KagisoCandice commented:

"I thought you'd be singing out loud girl."

An.di.le_ said:

"Ngihlale ngisho ezinye izingoma zifuna imoto nje (I always say that there are just some songs you need to listen to in a car)."

Woman celebrates becoming a permanent nurse

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman, Thando Hadebe (@u_thandohadebe), was over the moon when she finally secured a job as a nurse after three months of unemployment.

The nurse posted a video on TikTok of herself dressed in her work uniform as she shares a glimpse of her activities at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News