A young South African woman took to social media to share the joy and relief of securing a job

The grateful nurse posted a video showing some of the things she gets up to at her job

Thando Hadebe gave many unemployed peeps hope as scores of netizens flooded her post with positive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The stress and struggle of unemployment is real; sadly, many Mzansi youth can relate.

Thando Hadebe was overjoyed to secure a permanent job opportunity as a nurse. Image: @u_thandohadebe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Young woman gets permanent job as a nurse

That is why one young South African woman, Thando Hadebe (@u_thandohadebe), was over the moon when she finally secured a job as a nurse after three months of unemployment.

The nurse posted a video on TikTok of herself dressed in her work uniform as she shares a glimpse of her activities at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She caption the post:

"POV: You were unemployed for three months, and you finally have a permanent job. "

According to Reuters, unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first three months of 2023 from 32.7% in the final quarter of last year.

Thando also added that her heart goes out to all unemployed people.

Working as a nurse in SA

According to IOL, nursing is an essential occupation that plays a vital role in the healthcare system. In South Africa, both public and private medical institutions are in desperate need of more nurses. A larger nursing workforce would lead to more efficient, better-run, and higher-quality care in all medical facilities.

Netizens respond with sweet messages

@user2401002994134 replied:

"Hey, where did you do your nursing, and what are their minimum requirements?"

@Mmapule Nkadimeng said:

"It's been 5 years unemployed congratulations, sthandwa❤️."

@Dr Grey Bahle wrote:

"Currently unemployed for two months now post internship. Waiting for comserve in July. I trust in God❤️congratulations, love."

@preciousnkosi commented:

"Congratulations, sis❤️."

@Live Dlala said:

"I will use this sound one day kubi kubi."

@Hlonny wrote:

"That time I graduated in 2021, still no permanent job I trust god’s timingcongratulations, sweetheart ."

@xaba sandile wrote:

"Make God proud; you were born to save his people."

@user4699101718192 responded:

"Yhoo, for me, it's been two months, sana. The stress we go through after cormserve."

@Linda’s commented:

"The trauma of being educated and having to deal with unemployment ."

Nurse’s dream comes true as she purchases her first car

In another story, Briefly News reported that in an inspiring turn of events, a dedicated nurse accomplished a milestone in her life by purchasing her first car, a Volkswagen Polo.

The achievement is significant for TikTok user @bridgetnkosi8, as she had never imagined owning a VW Polo.

In the video she posts of her driving her brand new set of wheels. The nurse's journey to car ownership is a testament to determination and perseverance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News