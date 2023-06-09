A man who has been unemployed for three years decided to take matters into his own hands to survive

He started to hustle on the streets of Tshwane by selling hot coffee to motorists passing and has now gone viral

South Africans on TikTok were impressed by his innovative business idea and said he is a man worth supporting

A video of a man selling coffee mid-traffic in Tshwane warmed hearts. Image: @arnedevilliers

Source: TikTok

The unemployment rate in South Africa is among the highest in the world, and young adults in the country are the most affected.

TikTok user promotes a man's street business

A motorist recorded one man selling hot coffee in the busy streets of Centurion in Pretoria. The young man said he saw a gap in the market while doing a temporary job and had to go out of his way to buy coffee. He then decided to supply coffee to frustrated motorists stuck in traffic.

His video was uploaded on TikTok by @arnedevilliers, and people were impressed that the gent was actively doing something to change life instead.

Young man goes viral for hustling mid-traffic in Pretoria

More than 760 000 people saw the heartwarming clip, and hundreds said in the comments they would be flocking to the R55 road across the Mall@55 shopping centre to support him.

Watch the video below:

South Africans admire the viral man's entrepreneurial spirit

@mnr_kruger commented:

"Now that's a guy I will support anytime. Well done champ."

@drinkupbuttercupza wrote:

"Wow, what an entrepreneur! He needs a coffee shop!"

@patrickpienaar67 posted:

"I saw him today and I said to my worker, now this is a man I will support."

@angeliqueprince2 said:

"He just needs an opportunity seems very wise."

@mphokobe added:

"I saw this guy next R55 mall at the robot and he is very kind to people lets support him please."

@izeldafourie0 asked:

"Where is he? Would support him in a heartbeat."

@daddyk03 suggested:

"You will be great one day. Maintain the spirit."

@rrajah001 commented:

"Innovation at its best."

