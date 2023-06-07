A teenager ordered a pair of sneakers online but received a vastly different pair instead

A Western Cape schoolboy got more than he bargained for when he received the wrong sneakers he ordered online.

The teenager is dressed in school uniform when he nervously opens the green shoe box, but what he sees inside embarrasses him in front of his entire family.

His parents, siblings and even a baby boy in a pram had a good laugh at his flop and uploaded the hilarious moment on TikTok.

Watch the video:

TikTok users relate to Lacoste online shopping fail

The video was uploaded by @yoits_dailin2, who is a content creator based in Mamre, Western Cape.

The video with the baby Lacoste sneakers has received over 160K views and thousands of reactions from TikTok users who found the boy’s situation hilarious and relatable.

Many people commented that they had similar experiences with online shopping and some said this might have been caused by his mistake.

@kayzarathaker says it also happened to her:

"This happened to me also last month, the same pair also."

@BoniswaOlomaNkombi thinks this might be the boy's mistake:

"Did this mistake once, didn’t see if it was on the baby section."

@Lisa_lee1606 has a possible solution to the problem:

"Lol that happened to me also, but if you order, you should order under older kids' shoes."

TikTok finds schoolboy's baby Lacostes hilarious

@jason says he might have ordered for the wrong species:

"Hahaha, he should have checked the size chart. Maybe he ordered for a baby crocodile instead of a human.”

@khanyi says he can wear them as accessories:

"Lmao, he can use them as earrings. They would look cute on him.”

@thandeka hopes he gets a refund:

"Lol, this is so funny. Poor boy. I hope he can return them and get his money back.”

Anele Mdoda's online shopping fail

In a related story, Briefly News reported on how radio DJ Anele Mdoda got the wrong shoes she ordered online.

She says she ordered custom, thigh-high boots for her big legs, but what she received had Twitter cracking up.

