Epic Fail: Somizi Tried His Best to Make Anele’s Boots Fashionable

Anele Mdoda's epic fail boots have been the topic of hilarious discussion both on and off social media

Mzansi's self-proclaimed fashion guru, Somizi, seemed to believe that he could make the boots look trendy and fashionable

However, the Idols SA judge quickly admitted defeat after he tried pairing them with one of his most stylish outfits

Anele’s epic online shopping fail has been the butt of jokes on social media over the last few days.

Even fashion guru, Somizi Mhlongo tried and failed to make the hideous-looking boots look decent.

In a hilarious post on social media, Somz shared a picture of himself wearing the monstrosities and acknowledging that they were beyond redemption.

“Woooo hayi...I tried. The scariest thing I have ever had to wear. This is witchcraft.”

The boots have been making the rounds on social media as people attempted to make them look better to no avail. It seems Anele herself has resigned to them being the butt of all jokes coming her way.

Anele’s hilarious online shopping fail goes viral

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda took to social media on Tuesday morning, 29 June to share a hilarious story that happened to her.

The radio presenter ordered custom-designed thigh-high boots a few weeks ago and she could not believe what was delivered to her house.

The media personality took to social media to share a snap of the boots she wanted to be custom-designed for her because of her "big legs" and a snap of the end product.

Anele shared on Instagram that she wasn't impressed by what she saw, especially because of the time she wasted consulting with the designer. She captioned her post:

"As heard on @aneleandtheclubon947 this morning. 6 weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots (for the baddie that I am) and I have my boots custom-made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down... the boots arrived. #Aneleandtheclub at this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family."

Anele's 947 team also took to Twitter and shared the hilarious snaps that the star posted.

