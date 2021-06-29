Anele Mdoda ordered custom-made thigh high boots a few weeks ago and the end product had her followers laughing out loud

The media personality took to social media to post the snaps of what she ordered and what arrived at her house

The radio host's 947 breakfast team also posted the hilarious snaps on social media and made fun of the boots that Anele received

Anele Mdoda took to social media on Tuesday morning, 29 June to share a hilarious story that happened to her. The radio presenter ordered custom-designed thigh-high boots a few weeks ago and she could not believe what was delivered at her house.

The media personality took to social media to share a snap of the boots she wanted to be custom-designed for her because of her "big legs" and a snap of the end product.

Anele Mdoda shared hilarious snaps showing her custom-made boots. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele shared on Instagram that she wasn't impressed by what she saw, especially because of the time she wasted consulting with the designer. She captioned her post:

"As heard on @aneleandtheclubon947 this morning. 6 weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots (for the baddie that I am) and I have my boots custom-made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down... the boots arrived. #Aneleandtheclub at this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family."

Anele's 947 team also took to Twitter and shared the hilarious snaps that the star posted. @AneleAndTheClub posted:

"What @Anele ordered vs what she got."

Tweeps took to their comment section and shared hilarious reactions to the post. Check out some of the comments below:

@MissK_Mary wrote:

"What in the Game of Thrones is this? @AneleAndTheClub noooooo guys."

@CB_Nkwana said:

"It's the shoelaces for me."

@MuhleziNtombela commented:

"I would have cried. I am laughing because it didn't happen to me. But I would have cried."

@HopeTozana wrote:

"We want to see how you look in them."

@bhekezinhle said:

"They did you wrong Anele, on all levels. I’m not laughing."

@NicksTMangoane wrote:

"Even the cows would say that the skin that made the boots doesn't come from them. Yoh, I can't... Week made!"

