Anele Mdoda Shares Hilarious Snaps of Her Custom Made Boots: "They Did You Wrong"
Latest SA Entertainment News

Anele Mdoda Shares Hilarious Snaps of Her Custom Made Boots: "They Did You Wrong"

by  Mxolisi Mngadi
  • Anele Mdoda ordered custom-made thigh high boots a few weeks ago and the end product had her followers laughing out loud
  • The media personality took to social media to post the snaps of what she ordered and what arrived at her house
  • The radio host's 947 breakfast team also posted the hilarious snaps on social media and made fun of the boots that Anele received

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Anele Mdoda took to social media on Tuesday morning, 29 June to share a hilarious story that happened to her. The radio presenter ordered custom-designed thigh-high boots a few weeks ago and she could not believe what was delivered at her house.

The media personality took to social media to share a snap of the boots she wanted to be custom-designed for her because of her "big legs" and a snap of the end product.

Read also

"Watching TV in a basin": Shaun Stylist gets a Mzansi style roasting

Anele Mdoda, hilarious snaps, custom made boots
Anele Mdoda shared hilarious snaps showing her custom-made boots. Image: @zintathu
Source: Instagram

Anele shared on Instagram that she wasn't impressed by what she saw, especially because of the time she wasted consulting with the designer. She captioned her post:

"As heard on @aneleandtheclubon947 this morning. 6 weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots (for the baddie that I am) and I have my boots custom-made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down... the boots arrived. #Aneleandtheclub at this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family."

Anele's 947 team also took to Twitter and shared the hilarious snaps that the star posted. @AneleAndTheClub posted:

"What @Anele ordered vs what she got."

Tweeps took to their comment section and shared hilarious reactions to the post. Check out some of the comments below:

@MissK_Mary wrote:

"What in the Game of Thrones is this? @AneleAndTheClub noooooo guys."

Read also

Man shares pics of his shack after it's been robbed, SA feels sorry for him

@CB_Nkwana said:

"It's the shoelaces for me."

@MuhleziNtombela commented:

"I would have cried. I am laughing because it didn't happen to me. But I would have cried."

@HopeTozana wrote:

"We want to see how you look in them."

@bhekezinhle said:

"They did you wrong Anele, on all levels. I’m not laughing."

@NicksTMangoane wrote:

"Even the cows would say that the skin that made the boots doesn't come from them. Yoh, I can't... Week made!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Prince Kaybee shows off custom-designed whip, followers not impressed

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee took to social media to show off his custom-designed Mercedes Benz. The award-winning musician is known in the country for driving fast and luxurious cars. He is also into racing.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter late on Wednesday, 2 June and posted snaps of the whip. He boastfully said that he didn't buy the vehicle but it was built according to what he wanted. He captioned his post:

Read also

Woman takes herself on Valentine's Day date, Mzansi has mixed reactions

"Built not bought. Can’t wait."

The majority of his followers were not impressed by his custom-made car. Many of them shared negative reactions to his post while a few said they like the car.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel