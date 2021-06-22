Woman Takes Herself on Valentine’s Day Date, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

A local woman has definitely grabbed the attention of Mzansi after sharing that she took herself out on a solo date on Valentine's Day

Apparently, the single stunner even got hit on by a waiter and added that she was not about to go about by herself again

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, sharing some very inquisitive questions

Mzansi's stunning babes are no longer waiting for any man's approval, taking themselves out on a much-needed dinner date. One local woman caused a buzz on social media after sharing that she took herself out to supper, alone, on Valentine's Day.

The woman takes herself out for Valentine's Day

@EzamaCirha took to her Twitter account and shared the interesting news.

"2019 I took myself to a Valentine’s Day date and this waiter kept on asking “someone you’re waiting for mam” she captioned the buzz-worthy post.

The young woman went on to add that she was certainly not doing it again, especially after being hit on by the approaching waiter.

Mzansi social media users ask a few questions

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were very inquisitive and took to the comments section to ask their gruelling questions. Check out some of the comments below:

@KhayaNtuli3 said:

"& what was your answer to the waiter?"

@KerlonGibson said:

"and what was your reply"

@Buthelezi1785 said:

"... And now the waiter is her Man"

@Mzwah24623892 said:

"Smart Lady"

More interesting relationship news

In more interesting relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a young, hilarious and clever woman has received a lot of applause from social media users after she found an admittedly smart way around getting a man who refuses to settle down, to finally settle down.

Thinking out of the box

After spotting that the man tweeted that he would only settle if a woman bought him a car, she decided that she would buy him a car except it was not really the car that he expected. View the funny tweets below:

The people stan and quick-thinker

Many people soon went to the comment section where they agreed that the young woman did a good job at playing the man's game. Read a few of their comments below:

@_zola_nm said:

"Now settle down Mr, its only fair."

@sthebeworldwide said:

"but i8 is mad expensive eyy, it's the thought that counts, I'd settle very nicely. After I've said such?"

@mbalistowk said:

"This one is a winner"

