LOL: Cheeky Local Woman Finds Clever Way To Get a Man To Settle Down

A young man recently shared a hilarious post about how a woman got a man at his own game after he set terms and conditions before he ever decides to settle down with one woman

After seeing that the man said he would only settle when a woman buys him a car, she decided she would buy him a car - a really tiny car

Many people loved her clever gesture and were soon in the comment section demanding that the man needs to settle down since she technically met his requirement

A young, hilarious and clever woman has received a lot of applause from social media users after she found an admittedly smart way around getting a man who refuses to settle down, to finally settle down.

Thinking out of the box

After spotting that the man tweeted that he would only settle if a woman bought him a car, she decided that she would buy him a car except it was not really the car that he expected. View the funny tweets below:

The people stan and quick-thinker

Many people soon went to the comment section where they agreed that the young woman did a good job at playing the man's game. Read a few of their comments below:

@_zola_nm said:

"Now settle down Mr, its only fair."

@sthebeworldwide said:

"but i8 is mad expensive eyy, it's the thought that counts, I'd settle very nicely. After I've said such?"

@mbalistowk said:

"This one is a winner"

Briefly News also reported that a young man recently took to Twitter to share an interesting post which he directed to his future wife. In the post, the young man admits that if she went through his phone, she would discover that he "interacts" with many other women.

In his post, he then goes on to say that despite the fact that he talks to other women, it would never be anything sinister and that he will always be loyal and faithful to her and this is something she must remember.

"Dear Future Wife, if you have the habit of checking phones, you won't find anything you are looking for in mine. However, I mostly interact with women ... But don't worry, I will always be faithful and loyal to you," he wrote.

