Nota Baloyi Goes for Cassper Nyovest, Tells Him to Stay Away From Tenders

Nota Baloyi once again is warning another artist and this time he told Cassper Nyovest to be extra careful with what he does to make money

According to Nota, a number of artists are benefiting from government tenders and he's urging Cassper not to go down that road

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to give their two cents on the matter and not everyone agrees with Nota

Opinionated hip-hop commentator Nota Baloyi has struck again but this time he's talking about Cassper Nyovest. Nota has been talking about how the artists in the game make money and hasn't been holding back.

Taking to social media, Nota said that Cassper needs to stay away from government tenders. He posted:

"Because birds of a feather flock together, you need to watch this guy very closely... Clearly, Shimza has friends inside the Department of Tourism and the government in general, as he admitted on Checkpoint," said Nota.

Nota Baloyi is giving Cassper Nyovest a warning to stay away from government tenders. Image: @lavidanota, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

"They might be looking to pass on the tender, Cassper be careful. I'm warning you, #TheAuthority is watching you!" he continued.

Mzansi social media users are not too sure about what Nota is saying

The comments section was filled with a few people who were saying that Nota is just running his mouth. Take a look at the reactions below:

dripvisuals_sa commented:

"Why do you have such an agenda against Cass?"

khuliso_king said:

"Ai, this guy doesn't get tired of hating."

mabele_kalanga commented:

"Saying Scoop is misinformed is not the way to go."

