Gareth Cliff Trends After Appearance on MacG's Podcast: "Great Interview"

Gareth Cliff trended on social media after the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG dropped on Thursday

The former 5FM presenter spoke to MacG and his crew about his life, businesses and relationship with radio personality Tbo Touch

MacG's fans took to his comment section and said they enjoyed the interview as they got to know the former Idols SA judge better

Gareth Cliff is the latest Mzansi celeb to sit down with MacG on his podcast. The former 5FM presenter trended on social media following the interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

In the latest episode of the show, MacG and Gareth discussed the latter's business relationship with former Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch and also touched on his business deals.

Gareth Cliff trended following his appearance on MacG's podcast. Image: @macgunleashed, @grcliff

Source: Instagram

MacG took to Twitter on Thursday, 17 July and shared a teaser of the episode. The media personality captioned the post:

"Our celebrity guest this week is @GarethCliff."

At the time of publishing, the teaser had been viewed over 14 000 times. In the clip, Gareth says:

"I'm probably a horrible CEO, ask the guys that work for me, they'll tell you."

The former Idols SA judge also advised upcoming SA podcasters and radio personalities:

"Don't count the listeners, reach the listeners who count."

Tweeps took to MacG's comment section to share their thoughts on the interview with Gareth Cliff. Check out some of their comments below:

@MxolisiIP said:

"This one deserves 1 000 000 views."

@ThaboGeneral wrote:

"Wow Gareth is just a living truth man. I have so much respect for his soul. He is so human before anything. I truly admire that about him. Illustrious."

@Ndlovu_Z_ commented:

"You guys are always on point when it comes to your guest selection."

@cymontaneous said:

"Great interview it was. Simply up there with the Israel interview. His face reactions kill me."

@tnapo310 wrote:

"Gareth respects MacG. He sees the potential of the podcast and knows it will go far beyond all our dreams."

@FaithMpu added:

"Great interview it was. The podcast really give us the platform to understand artists better."

