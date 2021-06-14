How old is TwoMad? Age, name, pics, height, weight, family, net worth

TwoMad is a popular Ethiopian-Canadian YouTuber. His videos revolve around gaming, skits, and commentary. He has reviewed iconic video games like Fortnite and Overwatch and fantastic story times' content like Discord. The YouTuber has a massive following on his three channels. So, how old is TwoMad? The star is in his early 20s.

Muudea Sedik wearing eyeglasses. Photo: @Joaotbo (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Twitter banned him in 2019. His supporters urged him to move to other platforms. The YouTuber is on Instagram with 66k followers, and his Twitter page is currently active. Fans are wondering how he bypassed the ban. So, why did Twitter kick him out?

TwoMad's profile summary

Full name: Muudea Sedik

Muudea Sedik Famous as: TwoMad

TwoMad Date of birth: 17th December 2000

17th December 2000 Age: 20 years as of 2020

20 years as of 2020 Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Ethiopian-Canadian

Ethiopian-Canadian Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Weight: 121 lbs

121 lbs Net worth: $402,000

$402,000 Instagram: twomad360

twomad360 Twitter: @twomad

Twomad's biography

What is TwoMad's age? The 20-year-old YouTuber was born on 17th December 2000 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. TwoMad's real name is Muudea Sedik. What race is TwoMad? He belongs to a mixed race. Sedik’s family hails from Ethiopia, which makes the YouTuber Ethiopian-Canadian.

Muudea Sedik relaxing on a couch while holding a toy gun. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

How did TwoMad get famous?

He was on Twitch before transitioning to YouTube. The TwoMad channel is for gaming and review skits. In September of 2016, he featured the Overwatch video game in his When Torbjorn Molten Cores video. This became his first viral video, and more of his videos started trending afterward.

TwoMad's meme

The YouTuber blew the internet because of the TwoMad's goodnight girl viral meme. He accidentally dropped off the chair at the end of the My life’s biggest bruh moments live stream after saying;

Oh hey. I'm just about to go to bed. I know we couldn't Skype tonight, but that's alright. Goodnight, girl, I'll see you tomorrow.

Fans edited the video and turned it into a meme that went viral countrywide in no time. What fascinated them most was that Sedik kept the girl's identity a secret. Is he dating? The celebrity's love life has always been private.

Sedik's YouTube channels

Fans love content from all his YouTube channels. Sedik opened his first channel on 2nd April 2016, and it has 1.2 million subscribers and over 218.8 million views as of June 2021. The YouTuber opened another channel on 22nd August 2017. Sedik has gained 2.08 million subscribers on this channel.

Muudea Sedik excitedly popping a bottle of wine. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

The eight-month-old third channel already has 275K subscribers and over 1.2 million views. Does TwoMad stream on Twitch? His Twitch account is still active even though he stopped streaming on it. He feared the site would ban his content anytime.

Why did TwoMad get banned on Twitter?

In April 2019, Twitter permanently banned Sedik because he violated its rules. Speculations had it that the YouTuber went on a video chat on Omegle while live streaming on Twitter. Omegle is a site for obscene content. TwoMad's Twitter account is currently active. The 7th February 2021’s tweet proves that he is back on the platform. He typed at 8:44 am;

If u want a free n word pass dm!

The 2021 tweet got over 33k likes and more than 600 retweets. Unfortunately, there is no reliable information about why Twitter banned Sedik to date. Omegle isn't explicitly mentioned in the Twitch TOS. Instead, he informed his fans he would shift to another game streaming site called Mixer.

Twitch banned Sedik on the same day Twitter banned him. The platform also banned another Twitch streamer named TF Blade. It mistook his post for a racial slur. Sedik's Twitter 833.6k followers in June 2021. Moreover, it is an old account because Twitter shows that he joined the site in June 2016.

Gunshots at Sedik’s premises

Loud bangs interrupted his live stream chat. He freaked out, leaving fans wondering, “what happened to TwoMad?” The YouTuber explained that some people were shooting at his house and destroying the window panes with toy guns.

Muudea Sedik swimming. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

He also retrieved CCTV footage of a stranger trying to steal his bike and showed it to the fans on the live stream. American celebrities cautioned each other against revealing their homes to the public.

TwoMad's net worth

The celebrity makes a lot of money from YouTube because his net worth is around $402,000 as of 2021. You can buy TwoMad's merchandise on Amazon, Redbubble, and TeeSpring. Moreover, have some fun downloading and editing his face and Minecraft skin pictures.

The celebrity's pictures

Have a glimpse at his pictures from Sedik's Instagram page to understand his personality. He bonds with his fans by posting hilarious videos and pictures. Analyzing his posts gives you a clue about his lifestyle.

1. The Youtuber loves animals

The internet star relaxing on a couch with his pet. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

Muudea Sedik loves dogs because they are loyal, kind, loving, and compassionate pets. A dog selflessly protects its owner regardless of how the owner treats it. These pets forget everything and hold no grudges.

2. He is famous among Spotify fans

A Spotify billboard of the YouTuber. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

Spotify, the world's biggest music downloading site, made a billboard of Muudea and hoisted it on one of New York's tallest buildings. Fans flocked on the YouTuber's Instagram page on 4th November 2020 to congratulate him.

3. Muudea Sedik making a funny face

The comedian looking surprised. Photo: @twomad360

Source: Instagram

The celebrity often makes funny facial expressions that crack up his followers. Everything Sedik does on social media comes out funnily. Fans find it hard to differentiate when he is joking and serious.

The celebrity is gaining more fame worldwide. The YouTuber’s fans will no longer ask, “how old is TwoMad?” Some are delighted with his return to Twitter, while others feel indifferent about it as long as he serves them refreshing content.

READ ALSO: Junior De Rocka age, birthday date, parents, songs, Instagram

Junior De Rocka is among the highest-paid South African Deejays. The 29-year-old has been in the limelight for a while because of his celebrity baby mama. Their misunderstanding revolved around child support.

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about . The Deejay gave his mother a lovely birthday surprise and lost his best friend in a brutal murder last year. He often flaunts his current girlfriend on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za