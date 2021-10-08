All American has become one of our favourite football-themed series, inspired by the life story of NFL's star Spencer Paysinger. Darnell Hayes comes on board with a bang in the second season as a competing athlete Spencer's previously unknown half-brother. So when Da'Vinchi suddenly disappears from our screens in season 3, we find ourselves wondering what happened to Darnell Hayes and will we ever see him again?

Da’Vinchi plays Cash Mooney, Zoey's first love and ex boyfriend in "Grown-ish." Photo: Kelsey McNeal

Source: Getty Images

Darnell Hayes' haircut is just one of the many things this young, charismatic actor has going for him. Landing a recurring lead role in "All American" and "Grown-ish", Da'Vinchi is definitely one to watch. Find out more about this up-and-coming star with Briefly.co.za.

Darnell Hayes' profile

Full name: Abraham D. Juste

Abraham D. Juste Nickname: Da'Vinchi

Da'Vinchi Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Date of birth: 10 October 1997

10 October 1997 Zodiac: Libra

Libra Darnell Hayes' age: 24 (in 2021)

24 (in 2021) Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Haitian-American

Haitian-American Darnell Hayes' height: 6' 3" (1.91 m)

6' 3" (1.91 m) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown School: CItrus High School

CItrus High School Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1-5 million (as of 2021)

$1-5 million (as of 2021) Darnell Hayes' IG: @davinchi

@davinchi Twitter: @daVinchijuste

@daVinchijuste TikTok: @Its.just.abraham

Da’Vinchi and Shante Broadus, alongside the musical legend Snoop Dogg, support the Black Mafia Family Premiere. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Who is the real Darnell Hayes?

This talented young actor was born in Brooklyn and relocated to New Jersey when he was a child. Unfortunately, there isn't much information on his family online, but we know that he is of Haitian descent and proud of his heritage.

The real name of All American's Darnell is Abraham D. Juste, but the young actor prefers to use the alias "Da'Vinchi", which he had declared as his legal name when his acting career took off. His introduction into the entertainment industry was through his passion for music, as he started out as a rapper before his acting skills were discovered. He also used to spend much of his time performing spoken word poetry in New York.

"Before I got in to acting I was hustling. I was in the streets of New York promoting, and doing some under the table stuff. I was also doing my music. One day one of my friends invited me out to Los Angeles to meet their manager. I felt like I was old [21]. And things took off from there."

Demetrius Flenory Jr., 50 Cent, Da'Vinchi, and fellow co-stars attend the "BMF" World Premiere on September 23, 2021. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Da'Vinchi's success story

This charismatic actor found his way onto our screens in Marvel's action series, Jessica Jones, in 2018. It was not long before he landed the recurring role of the basketball player Cash Mooney on the hit comedy show, Grown-ish, which is the spin-off of the popular sitcom, Black-ish.

Da'Vinchi made his cinematic debut with another basketball-related role in the film The Way Back, featuring Ben Affleck, in 2020. He is currently working on the film Vegas High, although HBO Max allegedly has chosen not to run with the film.

"A lot of actors can live four lifetimes and not be able to do what I've done in one lifetime. It makes me feel like I have to pay it forward. I have to reach back and help the next man to get on. That's my goal. I've been extremely blessed. I'm very fortunate to be in this position so young."

Da’Vinchi began entertaining people with spoken word poetry before he was discovered. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Da'Vinchi's TV series

Black Mafia Family (Terry' Southwest T' Flenory) -2021

(Terry' Southwest T' Flenory) -2021 All American (Darnell Hayes) -2019-2021

(Darnell Hayes) -2019-2021 The Boys (Anthony) -2019

(Anthony) -2019 Grown-ish (Cash Mooney) -2018-2019

(Cash Mooney) -2018-2019 Lethal Weapon Series (Dylan) - 2018

(Dylan) - 2018 Jessica Jones (Eric Ambrose) -2018

Da'Vinchi's Movies

Vegas High (pre-production)

(pre-production) The Disappearance of Mrs Wu (Rick Larson) -2021

(Rick Larson) -2021 Finding the Way Back (Devon Childress) -2020

(Devon Childress) -2020 (Future) Cult Classic (TV movie) (Peyton) -2019

Who is Darnell Hayes in All American?

Former NFL athlete Spencer Paysinger acts as a producer and consultant for "All American," which is primarily inspired by his childhood. Darnell Hayes piqued the interest of viewers when he was introduced in Season 2 as Spencer's half-brother.

Darnell Hayes' dad is Corey James, played by Chad L. Coleman, and his mother is Renée Hayes, portrayed by Dana L. Wilson. He plays for the Chargers at South Crenshaw High School, where he competes with his brother, Spencer, played by Daniel Ezra, for the spotlight on the football field.

Former NFL Player Spencer Paysinger is the inspiration behind the popular football series "All American." Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Why is Darnell Hayes not in season 3?

Darnell and Spencer compete for the starting quarterback spot when Coach Baker transfers over from Beverly Hills to coach the team at the start of season 3. But when he abruptly disappears in episode 4 of Season 3, fans ask themselves: Does Darnell Hayes die in All American? Spencer's half-brother is still alive; he left Los Angeles to be with his mother, who was injured while working in the military, and vanishes, never to be seen again.

The reason behind the football star's sudden disappearance is due to Da'Vinchi's workload with new ventures on Broadway and as a main character in Black Mafia Family. It is unconfirmed as to whether he will be returning to the Crenshaw football fields, but Da'Vinchi statement leaves us feeling hopeful:

"I'm not gonna spoil it, but Darnell is definitely here to stay. As long as he can and as long as it does not conflict with any other project that I'm working on."

Angela Bassett poses with the cast backstage after the first preview of the new Broadway play "Thoughts of A Colored Man" at The Golden Theatre in New York, October 2021. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

We can look forward to seeing Da'Vinchi's performance in the Broadway show titled "Thoughts of a Colored Man", which will explore another facet of his acing potential. This show will debut in New York on 31 October 2021 and explore the emotional side of a "black man". Da'Vinchi will also continue to portray Big Meech's little brother alongside 50 cent in Black Mafia Family.

Darnell, the All American star has millions of fans around the globe waiting in anticipation to see more of his entertaining talents. This young and successful athlete and actor is truly going places. Stay tuned with Briefly.co.za as we share the latest breaking news.

READ ALSO:

name may not be familiar to you because he was jailed with his brother, "Southwest T," way back in 2005 during a DEA narcotics operation.

Big Meech has received enthusiastic support from celebrities such as 50 Cent, who has even produced the drama series, Black Mafia Family, based on the story of these infamous siblings. Learn more about how he was apprehended, who the snitch was, and when he will be released!

Source: Briefly.co.za