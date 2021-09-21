Mike Lindell: net worth, age, children, wife, church, website, movies, profile
Mike, popularly known as the My Pillow guy, is the founder and CEO of My Pillow Inc. He is also the founder of the Lindell Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps drug addicts. Mike Lindell's net worth has grown significantly from his pillow business and his various endeavours. So how well do you know him? Read on for more interesting facts.
For the past few years, Donald Trump's presidency and loss of the 2020 US elections have been some of the most controversial events in the world. While many have come forward to criticize the former President for various reasons, some have come forward to support him. Executives from different companies even promoted Donald in his 2020 campaign, and others contributed vast sums of money towards the cause, Mike being one of them.
Mike Lindell profiles
- Full Name: Michael James Lindell
- Nickname: Mike, My Pillow Guy
- Date of birth: 28th of June 1961
- Mike Lindell's age: 60 (As of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Mankato, Minnesota
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Religion: Christian
- Language: English
- Marital status: Divorced
- Children: Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer, Charlie Lindell
- University: the University of Minnesota (drop out)
- Occupation: Businessman, author, conservative political activist, conspiracy theorist, author, producer, actor
- Net worth: Approximately $100 million
- Facebook account: @MichaelJLindell
- Twitter account: @realMikeLindell
- Instagram account: @michaljlindell
- Mike Lindell's website: michaeljlindell.com
Biography
He was born on the 28th of June 1961 in Mankato, Minnesota, USA. He grew up in Chaska and Carver Minessota. Not much is known about Mike Lindell's family or upbringing.
After high school, he joined the University of Minnesota but dropped out after a few months because he had a gambling problem. His downfall worsened when he was in his 20s after becoming a cocaine addict and incurring substantial gambling debts.
Career
Mike's career in business began in the 1980s. He founded several small businesses, including carpet cleaning, lunch wagons, restaurants and bars.
My Pillow Inc.
In 2009, he founded My Pillow Inc., an American pillow-manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota. Mike owns the patent to My Pillow, an open-cell, poly-foam pillow design invented in 2004. From 2004-2009, My Pillows were sold through Lindell's Night Moves Minnesota.
Since its founding, the company has sold over 14 million pillows.
Mike Lindell movies and TV shows
The My Pillow Guy has also produced and appeared in several films and series. They include:
- Priceless
- Trauma
- Unplanned
- Absolute Proof
- Church People
- Absolute Interference
Does the My Pillow Guy have a book?
Yes, he is an author. Mike Lindell's book is titled What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. The book is based on his previous life of cocaine, crack, and gambling addiction and his journey to becoming successful.
Mike Lindell Frank
Michael is also the founder of a new social media platform called Frank. The app's name is derived from the term "being honest with someone." Lindell says he came up with the idea for "Frank" after being kicked from many prominent social media platforms during the app's debut.
Who is Mike Lindell's wife?
Lindell has been married twice. His first wife was called Karen Dickey, whom he divorced after about 20 years of marriage. He got remarried to Dallas Yocum in July 2013, and after a month and a half, she filed for a divorce. Lindell stated that they had signed a prenuptial agreement.
Who are Mike Lindell's children
The What Are The Odds? author has four children from his previous marriages. His kids' names are Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer and Charlie Lindell.
Mike Lindell's church life
Michael is an evangelical Christian. Lindell's spiritual path is frequently mentioned in his lectures. He claims that God orchestrated a series of events that transformed him from a casual Christian to a devout, dictatorial evangelical who called for the US military to install Trump for a second term.
Politics
My Pillow Guy has been a supporter of conservative political causes. Many cases over false advertising have been penalized and settled, including a 2017 settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its buy one, get one free deal. The company claimed that its pillows could heal insomnia and disorders like sleep apnea, fibromyalgia, and multiple sclerosis, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.
How much is Mike Lindell worth?
The American businessman has gained much of his wealth from his company, among other endeavours. He is currently worth about $100 million.
Mike Lindell's net worth is a measure of how much his life has changed. From being a cocaine addict to a multimillionaire an outstanding achievement, and he deserves all the success.
