Mike Lindell: net worth, age, children, wife, church, website, movies, profile

Mike, popularly known as the My Pillow guy, is the founder and CEO of My Pillow Inc. He is also the founder of the Lindell Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps drug addicts. Mike Lindell's net worth has grown significantly from his pillow business and his various endeavours. So how well do you know him? Read on for more interesting facts.

My Pillow Inc. CEO, Mike Lindell. Photos: @michaeljlindell

Source: Instagram

For the past few years, Donald Trump's presidency and loss of the 2020 US elections have been some of the most controversial events in the world. While many have come forward to criticize the former President for various reasons, some have come forward to support him. Executives from different companies even promoted Donald in his 2020 campaign, and others contributed vast sums of money towards the cause, Mike being one of them.

Mike Lindell profiles

Full Name: Michael James Lindell

Michael James Lindell Nickname: Mike, My Pillow Guy

Mike, My Pillow Guy Date of birth: 28th of June 1961

28th of June 1961 Mike Lindell's age: 60 (As of 2021)

60 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Mankato, Minnesota

Mankato, Minnesota Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Language: English

English Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer, Charlie Lindell

Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer, Charlie Lindell University: the University of Minnesota (drop out)

the University of Minnesota (drop out) Occupation: Businessman, author, conservative political activist, conspiracy theorist, author, producer, actor

Businessman, author, conservative political activist, conspiracy theorist, author, producer, actor Net worth: Approximately $100 million

Approximately $100 million Facebook account: @MichaelJLindell

@MichaelJLindell Twitter account: @realMikeLindell

@realMikeLindell Instagram account: @michaljlindell

@michaljlindell Mike Lindell's website: michaeljlindell.com

Biography

Mike Lindell speaks during a campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Target Center on October 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

He was born on the 28th of June 1961 in Mankato, Minnesota, USA. He grew up in Chaska and Carver Minessota. Not much is known about Mike Lindell's family or upbringing.

After high school, he joined the University of Minnesota but dropped out after a few months because he had a gambling problem. His downfall worsened when he was in his 20s after becoming a cocaine addict and incurring substantial gambling debts.

Career

Mike's career in business began in the 1980s. He founded several small businesses, including carpet cleaning, lunch wagons, restaurants and bars.

My Pillow Inc.

In 2009, he founded My Pillow Inc., an American pillow-manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota. Mike owns the patent to My Pillow, an open-cell, poly-foam pillow design invented in 2004. From 2004-2009, My Pillows were sold through Lindell's Night Moves Minnesota.

Since its founding, the company has sold over 14 million pillows.

Mike Lindell movies and TV shows

The My Pillow Guy has also produced and appeared in several films and series. They include:

Priceless

Trauma

Unplanned

Absolute Proof

Church People

Absolute Interference

Does the My Pillow Guy have a book?

Yes, he is an author. Mike Lindell's book is titled What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. The book is based on his previous life of cocaine, crack, and gambling addiction and his journey to becoming successful.

Mike Lindell Frank

Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Michael is also the founder of a new social media platform called Frank. The app's name is derived from the term "being honest with someone." Lindell says he came up with the idea for "Frank" after being kicked from many prominent social media platforms during the app's debut.

Who is Mike Lindell's wife?

Lindell has been married twice. His first wife was called Karen Dickey, whom he divorced after about 20 years of marriage. He got remarried to Dallas Yocum in July 2013, and after a month and a half, she filed for a divorce. Lindell stated that they had signed a prenuptial agreement.

Who are Mike Lindell's children

The What Are The Odds? author has four children from his previous marriages. His kids' names are Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer and Charlie Lindell.

Mike Lindell's church life

Michael is an evangelical Christian. Lindell's spiritual path is frequently mentioned in his lectures. He claims that God orchestrated a series of events that transformed him from a casual Christian to a devout, dictatorial evangelical who called for the US military to install Trump for a second term.

Politics

My Pillow Guy has been a supporter of conservative political causes. Many cases over false advertising have been penalized and settled, including a 2017 settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its buy one, get one free deal. The company claimed that its pillows could heal insomnia and disorders like sleep apnea, fibromyalgia, and multiple sclerosis, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

How much is Mike Lindell worth?

The American businessman has gained much of his wealth from his company, among other endeavours. He is currently worth about $100 million.

Mike Lindell's net worth is a measure of how much his life has changed. From being a cocaine addict to a multimillionaire an outstanding achievement, and he deserves all the success.

READ ALSO: Chris Cuomo bio: age, children, wife, show, education, CNN, salary, net worth

Briefly.co.za prepared all the top details about the biography of Chris Cuomo. This is not a new name in the world of journalism.

He is a renowned television journalist currently working at Cable News Network, CNN. Others widely recognize him as the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the current governor of New York. However, how much can you tell about the CNN journalist?

Source: Briefly.co.za