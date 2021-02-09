Chris Cuomo is no new name in the world of journalism. He is a renowned television broadcaster and was working at Cable News Network, CNN before his indefinite suspension in December 2021. Apart from journalism, he is a licensed attorney. Others widely recognize him as the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York. Join us as we share his interesting story.

Chris boasts of an illustrious career that stretches back to the early 2000s. Chris Cuomo’s ratings has won him a considerable number of accolades for consistently high service. When he is not in front of the cameras, the broadcaster is busy taking care of his family. Chris Cuomo’s biography details a successful yet scandalous career.

Chris Cuomo’s profiles summary and bio

Birth name: Christopher Charles Cuomo

Christopher Charles Cuomo Date of birth: 9th August 1970

9th August 1970 Chris Cuomo’s age: 51 years in 2021

51 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Current residence: Manhattan, New York City

Manhattan, New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian

Italian Chris Cuomo’s height: 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m)

6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Chris Cuomo’s wife: Cristina Greeven (since 2001)

Cristina Greeven (since 2001) Chris Cuomo's children: Three, including Bella, Carolina Regina, and Mario

Three, including Bella, Carolina Regina, and Mario Parents: Mario Matthew and Matilda Cuomo

Mario Matthew and Matilda Cuomo Chris Cuomo's siblings: Four, including Andrew Mark, Maria C. Cole, Margaret I, and Madeline

Four, including Andrew Mark, Maria C. Cole, Margaret I, and Madeline Education: Yale University (undergraduate), Fordham University School of Law (Juris Doctor)

Yale University (undergraduate), Fordham University School of Law (Juris Doctor) Profession: TV broadcaster, lawyer

TV broadcaster, lawyer Known for: Hosting Cuomo Prime Time on CNN from 2017 to 2021

Hosting Cuomo Prime Time on CNN from 2017 to 2021 Instagram: @chrisccuomo

@chrisccuomo Chris Cuomo on Twitter: @ChrisCuomo

@ChrisCuomo Facebook:

LinkedIn: @Chris Cuomo

@Chris Cuomo Website: chriscuomo.com

chriscuomo.com Net worth: $12 million as of 2021

Early life and family

How old is Chris Cuomo? The renowned broadcaster was born on 9th August 1970 in Queens, New York and is 51 years in 2021. His parents are former New York governor, the late Mario Matthew Cuomo and Matilda.

Chris Cuomo’s family is deeply rooted in New York politics. Chris Cuomo’s brother Andrew became New York governor from 2011 until 2021. His other siblings, including Maria Cole, Madeline and Margaret I., work as film producers, attorneys, and authors.

Chris Cuomo’s education

The award-winning journalist attended Immaculate Conception High School. Later, he proceeded to The Albany Academy, an independent college preparatory institution based in New York.

Much later, he attended Yale University for his bachelor’s degree. He then enrolled at Fordham University, where he obtained Juris Doctor qualification to become a licensed attorney.

Chris Cuomo’s wife and kids

Is Chris Cuomo married? The TV journalist is a loving husband and father. He married Cristina Greeven, a renowned editor and a Purist lifestyle magazine owner, in 2001. The couple has three gorgeous children – two daughters, Bella and Carolina Regina, and son Mario Jr.

Journalism career

After graduating with a law degree, the broadcaster ventured into law, working in structured finance but later decided to become a journalist. He joined Fox News and served as a news correspondent for Fox Files and as a political policy analyst.

He later left Fox News for ABC News, becoming an investigative journalist. Between 2006 and 2008, he anchored for Good Morning America and later became a co-anchor for 20/20, a primetime news magazine.

In February 2013, the journalist joined CNN as a co-host for New Day alongside Alisyn Camerota. In 2017, he got a primetime news analysis show on the network, the Cuomo Prime Time. In 2021, he was indefinitely suspended from CNN after breaching the network’s standards in his brother’s defence.

Chris Cuomo’s CNN scandal

The award-winning TV journalist has been covering stories from around the world for about 20 years, but everybody is talking about Chris Cuomo’s news since Cable News Network fired him in early December 2021. So what happened to Chris Cuomo?

The star journalist is said to have defended his brother Andrew Cuomo, a former governor of New York, when he was accused of sexual harassment by 11 women since December 2020. Andrew resigned as governor in August 2021 and was succeeded by Kathleen Hochul.

The allegations were investigated by an outside law firm, and the findings showed a severe breach of CNN standards which led to Chris’ indefinite suspension. The journalist’s weeknight news analysis show, Cuomo Prime Time, will continue being hosted by Michael Smerconish as more investigations are done.

In Chris Cuomo’s resignation post on his Twitter, the journalist regretted that he had to leave the network in that manner. In September 2021, Chris Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusations were made by former ABC producer Shelly Ross. She said Mr Cuomo, who was working at ABC News with her in 2005, had touched her inappropriately and later apologized to her through email.

Chris Cuomo’s net worth in 2021

Mr Cuomo was among the highest-earning CNN broadcasters before his indefinite suspension. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Cuomo’s salary amounts to $6 million, while his net worth is estimated at $12 million.

Chris Cuomo is one of the best broadcasters of his generation. However, his well-established legacy is almost being marred by the negative publicity that touches on a sensitive social vice that has ruined legends, sexual harassment of women.

