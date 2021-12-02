Since breaking into the music scene in the 2000s, Rihanna has grown to become a global powerhouse. Her influence has gone beyond music, and she is now a sassy business lady, an influential fashion icon and most recently, a national hero in her home country of Barbados. Rihanna’s height and beauty are also hard to overlook.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rihanna is a Barbadian musician, beauty mogul, and entrepreneur. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

You ever wondered how one person could have it all? Well, Rihanna is a true embodiment of perfection that every girl across the globe dreams of becoming. It seems like everything she touches turns into gold, ranging from music, cosmetics, and fashion.

Rihanna’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth: 20th February 1988

20th February 1988 Rihanna’s age: 33 years in 2021

33 years in 2021 Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Rihanna’s nationality: Barbadian/American

Barbadian/American Rihanna’s height and weight: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) and 61 kg (134.4 pounds), respectively

5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) and 61 kg (134.4 pounds), respectively Relationship status: Dating

Dating Fiancé: A$AP Rocky as of 2021

A$AP Rocky as of 2021 Rihanna’s daughter: She has no kids as of 2021

She has no kids as of 2021 Parents: Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty

Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty Siblings: Brothers Rorrey and Rajad Fenty, 3 step-siblings

Brothers Rorrey and Rajad Fenty, 3 step-siblings Profession: Musician, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer

Musician, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer Years active: 2003 to present

2003 to present Instagram: @badgalriri

@badgalriri Twitter: @rihanna

@rihanna Facebook: @rihanna

@rihanna YouTube: @Rihanna

@Rihanna Website: rihannanow.com

rihannanow.com Rihanna’s net worth: Approximately $1.7 billion in 2021

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and family

Riri and her mother Monica (right) share a great mother-daughter relationship. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The star was born on 20th February 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados and grew up in Bridgetown, Barbados. Her mother Monica is an African-Guyanese accountant, while her father Ronald Fenty is an African-Irish warehouse supervisor. She has two brothers Rajad and Rorrey, and three step-siblings from her father’s side. Their parents divorced when she was young.

Rihanna’s boyfriend

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed they are together in 2021. Photo: @Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

The beauty and fashion mogul has been in several relationships. She dated Chris Brown from 2007 until 2009 after Brown physically assaulted her. Rihanna and Chris Brown rekindled their romance in 2013 while the Liquor singer was on probation, but they did not last.

Riri was in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Drake from 2009 and broke up for good in 2016. She then met Hassan Jameel, a Saudi billionaire, in 2017 but split in 2020. Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky revealed they are together in 2021.

Rihanna's body measurements and tattoos

The singer’s body measurements are 34-24-36. How tall is Rihanna? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches. How much does Rihanna weigh? Her weight is 61 kg (134.4 pounds).

Rihanna’s tattoos are also an inspiration to fans. The superstar’s amazing body art has unique meanings, and the tattoos are spread throughout her body.

Music and movies

Rihanna dropped out of high school to pursue music. Her talent caught the attention of Evan Rodgers, an American record producer who asked her to relocate to the United States. While here, a 16-year-old Riri began making demo tapes and later signed with Jay-Z’s Def Jam records in 2005.

Her success started almost immediately with the release of her first studio album, Music of the Sun (2005), and she never looked back. Other Rihanna albums include;

Anti (2016): First album after leaving Def Jam Records

(2016): First album after leaving Def Jam Records Unapologetic (2012): Became her first album to reach number one on Billboard 200 and had several chart-topping Rihanna songs, including Rihanna’s Diamonds , Only Girl , We Found Love , What’s My Name , Rude Boy , and Where Have You Been .

(2012): Became her first album to reach number one on Billboard 200 and had several chart-topping Rihanna songs, including Rihanna’s , , , , , and . Talk That Talk (2011)

(2011) Loud (2010)

(2010) Rate R (2009)

(2009) Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

(2007) A Girl Like Me (2006)

Riri is also a talented actress. Notable Rihanna movies include;

Ocean’s 8 as Nine Ball

as Nine Ball Valerian as Bubble

as Bubble Home animation as Tip

Beauty empire

The Barbadian musician has become a beauty and fashion icon with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Apart from music, Rihanna is a fashion and beauty icon. She founded the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line in 2017 as a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods company LVMH. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line was established in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group, and she owns a 30% stake, according to Forbes. In addition, the artist launched Fenty Skin, a skincare brand, in July 2020.

Achievements and honours

Rihanna’s Umbrella earned the singer her first Grammy Award, and she never looked back. She is currently one of the best-selling musicians with more than 250 million records sales across the world. Her other achievements include;

12 Billboard Music Awards

13 American Music Awards

9 Grammy Awards

6 Guinness World Records

In 2018, the best-selling artist was appointed by the Government of Barbados as its ambassador for education, tourism, and investment. In November 2021, she earned the style, The Right Excellent, for eternity after being declared a National Hero of Barbados during the nation’s first presidential inauguration as a republic.

Rihanna was declared Barbados' 11th National Hero in November 2021. Photo: @RANDY BROOKS

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna’s net worth in 2021

The star is the richest female musician and second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey, according to Forbes. She earned self-made billionaire status in August 2021, and her fortune is estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021. Her riches are attributed to the success of Fenty Beauty (about $1.4 billion), the Savage x Fenty (about $270 million), and music.

Rihanna has proved to be a hard-working lady and ensures everything she touches bears fruits. Her venture into beauty continues to redefine her brand, although fans are not happy that she has ditched music for business. Music fans have not heard from her since her 8th studio album, Anti, in 2016.

READ ALSO: Parag Agrawal: Age, wife, twitter CEO, education, salary, religion, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Parag Agrawal, an American-based Indian technology executive. In November 2021, he was named the new CEO for Twitter after Jack Dorsey’s exit.

Parag joins the growing list of Indian intellectuals heading giant tech companies in the world. So why was Agrawal Jack Dorsey’s ideal replacement? Please check the article for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za