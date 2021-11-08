Oprah Winfrey's net worth, age, children, husband, movies, show, books

Oprah Winfrey is a celebrated icon in the 21st Century. Her business acumen, vivacious personality and go-getter attitude cannot go unnoticed. Her life and success are a reflection of her rise from grass to grace. With all of these accomplishments, what is Oprah Winfrey's net worth?

The media mogul in 2021.

Source: Facebook

Winfrey had a tumultuous childhood that left her scarred. Nonetheless, she pursued her passion in the media industry, and her bold moves left unerasable marks depicting her success. Oprah Winfrey's net worth and life are a testament to how much you can achieve if you push harder.

Oprah Winfrey's profiles summary

Birth name: Orpah Gail Winfrey

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29th January 1954

29th January 1954 Age: 67 years in 2021

67 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, U.S.

Kosciusko, Mississippi, U.S. Nationality: American

American Current residence: Montecito, California.

Montecito, California. Religion: Christianity

Christianity Alma mater: Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University Occupation: TV host, producer, media executive, author, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman

TV host, producer, media executive, author, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman Years active: 1973- present

1973- present Titles: Chairwoman and CEO of Harpo Productions (1986–present), Chairwoman, CEO and CCO of The Oprah Winfrey Network (2011–present)

Chairwoman and CEO of Harpo Productions (1986–present), Chairwoman, CEO and CCO of The Oprah Winfrey Network (2011–present) Political party: Independent

Independent Partner: Stedman Graham

Stedman Graham Children: Canaan (b. 1968; d. 1968)

Canaan (b. 1968; d. 1968) Facebook: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Instagram: owntv

owntv Twitter: @Oprah

@Oprah Website: www.oprah.com

Oprah Winfrey's biographies

Her first name was spelt Orpah, after the Biblical figure in the book of Ruth. However, people often mispronounced it; hence, Oprah stuck. So, why is Oprah Winfrey important? Read on for more details.

Oprah Winfrey's age

Is she not ageing like fine wine?

Source: Facebook

How old is Oprah Winfrey? Winfrey was born on 29th January 1954 to a single teenage mother, Vernita Lee, in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Currently, she is sixty-seven years old.

Oprah Winfrey's family

Her mother worked as a housemaid. Vernon Winfrey is often referred to as her father. However, Veteran Noah Robinson Sr has also claimed to be her father. Nonetheless, a genetic test revealed that her matrilineal line was traced to the Kpelle ethnic group in Liberia.

After birth, her mother travelled north and left her under her grandmother's care. Despite growing up in abject poverty, her grandmother taught her to read and supported her love for reciting Bible verses. Her grandmother was also instrumental in nurturing her passion for hosting and interviewing.

Oprah Winfrey's siblings

When Winfrey was six, Vernita had her second child, Patricia, who died in 2003. Lee later gave birth to a third child, whom she gave up for adoption since she was financially incapable of raising her. Winfrey only found out about her step-sister in 2010. Lee later gave birth to Jeffery, Winfrey's half-brother, who succumbed to AIDS-related complications in 1989.

Oprah Winfrey's children

Did Oprah have a child at 14? While living with her family, she was molested by her uncles, cousins and family friends; hence, she ran away at 13. When she was fourteen, she fell pregnant, and her son Canaan was born prematurely and died shortly after birth.

How many kids does Oprah have? The media mogul revealed that the 25 seasons of her show affirmed her decision to be childfree.

Oprah Winfrey's husband

The media mogul and her boyfriend of 35 years.

Source: Facebook

Who is Oprah's husband? The media mogul and Stedman Graham, her boyfriend of thirty-five years, are among celebrity couples that have never married. They got engaged in November 1992 but called the ceremony off the following year. Nonetheless, Graham has been by Winfrey's side throughout their relationship.

Oprah Winfrey's movies and TV shows

The icon entered the acting scene in 1985, which marked the birth of a flourishing acting career. This list of movies and TV shows is a culmination of her success as an actress and producer.

The Color Purple

Native Son

The Women of Brewster Place

Brewster Place

There Are No Children Here

Ellen

Before Women Had Wings

Our Friend, Martin

Bee Movie

The Princess and the Frog

A Wrinkle in Time

Crow: The Legend

Overexposed

ABC Afterschool Special

The Wedding

David and Lisa

Tuesdays with Morrie

Amy & Isabelle

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Legends Ball

Building a Dream

The Great Debaters

The Dr. Oz Show

Christmas at the White House

Precious

The Oprah Winfrey Oscar Special

Your OWN Show

Extraordinary Mom

Queen Sugar

Love Is

When They See Us

David Makes Man

The Water Man

Oprah Winfrey's books

As an author, these are some of the books she has written:

The Uncommon Wisdom of Oprah Winfrey: A Portrait in Her Own Words

Journey to Beloved

Make the Connection: Ten Steps to a Better Body and a Better Life

What I Know for Sure

Mr. or Ms. Just Right

Food, Health and Happiness

The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations

The Wisdom Journal: The Companion to The Wisdom of Sundays

The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose

The Oprah Winfrey Show

What happened to the Oprah Winfrey show?

Source: Facebook

Winfrey began her career at a local media station as the first black female anchor and the youngest anchor at WLAC-TV. She later transferred to WJZ-TV as a co-anchor. She also co-hosted People Are Talking.

In 1984, she moved to Chicago to host the AM Chicago Show on WLS-TV. Months after she started hosting the show, it earned 40 times more revenue. Therefore, it was renamed The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show ran for 25 years.

Oprah Winfrey's net worth

How did Oprah Winfrey get rich? After the flagship of her show, she signed a deal to bag 25% of the show's revenue. At 32, she became the first African American TV host to be nationally syndicated. That year, her income rose to $30 million. That same year, she founded Harpo, Inc., her TV production company.

In 1995, her net worth grew to $350 million, and she founded her book club the following year. In 2000, she launched her magazine, The Oprah Magazine. She became the richest woman in entertainment.

How is Oprah Winfrey a billionaire? Before she retired from hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, she launched the Oprah Winfrey's Network. Years later, she hit billionaire status. As of 2021, her net worth is approximately $2.6 billion.

Oprah Winfrey's net worth details depict how much effort, sweat, and tears it took the icon to rise.

