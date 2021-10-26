Louisa Jacobson is the youngest of Meryl Streep's talented brood, and, much like her sisters, she was fortunate to inherit her mother's flair for acting. Her latest series, The Gilded Age, is a historical drama featuring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon and is due for release by HBO as soon as production is complete. In the meantime, you can always glimpse her gorgeous face in the pages of Vanity Fair and Glamour as she flourishes as a high-end fashion model. Fame, fortune and a fit physique, what more could a girl ask for?

Louisa Jacobson attends the premiere of Mamma Mia with her Academy-Award-winning mother, Meryl Streep, and the fabulous Amanda Seyfried.

Source: Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson's profile and bio

This beautiful family members are all accomplished creative souls, proving that talent does indeed run in the family.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Meryl Streep's daughter?

Louisa Jacobson's family are no strangers to the spotlight with their abundance of talent shared among the bunch. Meryl Streep is one of the most successful and highly celebrated triple Academy Award-winning actresses in Hollywood. She passed her skills along to her three daughters, Louisa, Grace, Mamie, and her son Henry Wolfe, who have all taken an interest in showbiz. While her daughters have all leaned towards the acting path, Henry Wolfe has chosen a musical route as a musician and songwriter. Their father, Don Gummer, is just as talented, focusing his skills in contemporary art as a distinguished sculptor.

The young actress and model is the youngest of her siblings, growing up in their $3-million family estate in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Gummer attended the exclusive Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. She subsequently graduated from the prestigious Liberal Arts College in New York called 'Vassar College' in 2013 with a degree in psychology.

Louisa Jacobson signed with the international modelling agency IMG Models and has appeared in several fashion magazines such as Vanity Fair.

Source: Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson's modelling career

Louisa Jacobson discovered a passion for fashion early in life, and once she was signed by IMG Models, an international modelling agency located in New York City, she began pursuing a modelling career. As a result, she has partnered with various high-end fashion houses, including Christian Dior and H&M. She has also modelled for prestigious fashion magazines, such as Glamour and Vanity Fair, to name a few.

Grace, Mamie and Louisa Jacobson have all followed their mother's footsteps down the path of show business.

Source: Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson's movies

This young beauty followed in her mother's footsteps when she made her first on-screen appearance on EastEnders in 2001. Two years later, she got back to work in the comedy The Orange Tree, followed by the recurring role of 'Stella' in The Sitcom Trials.

Her first big-screen role was in The Ultimate Truth in 2004, after which she took several jobs as a voice actor for the video gaming industry. You might recognise her in games such as The Movies and The Order: 1886, receiving a nomination by VOX for 'Best Female Voiceover Performance'.

In 2019, Louisa played 'Trish Sparks', in Gone Hollywood, which is set in the 1980s and follows the story of a group of talented agents in their rise to success. In another historical piece, this talented actress stars alongside Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon in her latest television series, The Gilded Age. This historical drama was written by Julian Fellowes and began shooting Rhode Island in February of 2021. It will air on HBO, but the specific release date has not yet been determined.

Louisa Jacobson is the product of two talented parents, triple Academy-award winner Meryl Streep and prestigious sculptor Don Gummer.

Source: Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson's wedding

Before you get ahead of yourself, we are not talking about an actual wedding, but rather a theatrical performance called The Members of the Wedding. This adaptation of Carson McCullers 1950's play sees Louisa Jacobson in the role of Janice, who gets married to the protagonist, Frankie Addams 'played by Tavi Gevinson. The storyline elegantly explored issues concerning gender, sexuality and race on the Main Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018.

Louisa Jacobson is making a name for herself in the fashion industry as she attends the Night of Stars: The Revolutionaries in New York City with Meryl Streep and Alber Elbaz.

Source: Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson may have been born with her bum in the butter, but she has worked hard to gain recognition as a respectable fashion model and Hollywood actress. She has to share the spotlight with her all-star family, a small price to pay for inheriting the incredibly talented genes of the infamous Meryl Streep. We look forward to watching Gummer in HBO's latest historical drama series, The Gilded Age, which should be released any day now.

Source: Briefly.co.za