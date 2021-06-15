Feigned Fashion Frustration as Copycat Parodies Model's Ensemble

An image of two gentlemen seemingly dressed in the 'same' outfit has left the country laughing themselves silly

The snap was shared by Mans Not Barry Roux on Twitter and created quite the buzz among tweeps who could not get enough of the copycat attempt

Briefly News explores the pic and some of the hilarious responses shared by Mzansit tweeps as they try to figure out why the man copied a model's look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mans Not Barry Roux has come through with another meme, this time it involves a hilarious troll of a cool outfit. In an image shared by the popular tweep, a model pulls off an insane look with a long sleeve silky ensemble.

Beside him is a bit of a troll who is wearing short sleeve work overalls subsequently creating laughter at his fail. It is currently unclear if he was serious or if he was just pulling a fast one on the Twitter streets.

Regardless, South Africans were left in stitches and shared some equally funny responses to the post.

The unidentified men in this image have created quite the buzz on social media. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The post

Mzansi's response

@BoiteeKMmulutsi said:

"He should have ordered the body as well."

@joezi_jr wrote:

"Maybe he should try holding a wine glass."

@JTjikeu shared:

"He forgot to order the body shape."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mr Smeg makes it big

In other news sure to tickle your funny bone, Briefly News recently reported that Michael Bucwa who recently bagged himself an interview on popular SABC 3 show, Expresso. Bucwa quickly rose to internet fame after he shared various posts that featured a red Smeg kettle and even referred to himself as 'Mr Smeg'.

Proper famous

The snaps of the appliance lover have been shared on Twitter and of course, Mzansi has gone wild. The pics have been retweeted a number of times as many people marvelled over how he rose to the top using only his love for the pricey Smeg brand.

Mr Smeg is in the building

Briefly News took the liberty of compiling some of the various tweets dedicated to Mr Smeg's Expresso appearance and trust us, some of them are super amusing. Click here to read some of them.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za