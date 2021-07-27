Issa Rae's net worth, age, wedding, insecure, weight loss, career, shows

Do not let her personality on Awkward Black Girl fool you. Issa Rae oozes confidence in all manner of ways. Her high self-esteem is apparent in her ability to walk down the Emmy's Awards red carpet and ardently profess her love for black people. So, who is Issa Rae?

Issa Rae is a passionate actress, screenwriter, producer, director and author. Her love for arts is inarguable, and her ability to perfect her roles is unmatched. Most fans relate Issa Rae to her role in HBO's Insecure, and in most instances, question her personality. Her biography unveils unknown facts about her life.

Issa Rae's profile summary

First name: Issa

Issa Last name: Rae

Rae Full name: Jo-Issa Rae Diop

Jo-Issa Rae Diop Other names: Joissa Diop

Joissa Diop Date of birth: 12th January 1985

12th January 1985 Age: 36

36 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Issa Rae's dad: Abdoulaye Diop

Abdoulaye Diop Mother: Delyna Diop

Delyna Diop Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Louis Diame​

Louis Diame​ Alma mater: Stanford University

Stanford University Education: Bachelor of Arts in African and African-American Studies.

Bachelor of Arts in African and African-American Studies. Occupation: Actress, writer, producer, director and author

Actress, writer, producer, director and author Years active: 2011–present

2011–present Notable work: Awkward Black Girl, Insecure

Languages: English, French

English, French Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Official Twitter account: @IssaRae

@IssaRae Issa Rae's Instagram: issarae

issarae Website: issarae.com

Issa Rae's biography

Issa Rae is an assertive and award-winning actress. Recently, she bagged the NAACP Image Awards and the 2020 BET Award for the best actress category. She is also famous for championing people of colour and their rights in the USA.

How old is Issa Rae?

Jo-Issa Rae Diop was born on 12th January 1985 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her father, Abdoulaye Diop, is a paediatrician and neonatologist from Senegal, while her mother, Delyna Diop, is a teacher from Louisiana. As of 2021, Issa Rae's age is thirty-six years old.

Issa Rae's career

Issa's family spent a short period of her childhood in Dakar, Senegal, before relocating to Potomac, Maryland, USA. When she was in sixth grade, her family relocated to the Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. She went to a predominantly black middle school.

Diop graduated from King Drew Magnet High School and joined Stanford University. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts in African and African-American Studies. While in college, Diop explored her artsy side by making music videos, writing and directing plays and creating a reality show called Dorm Diaries. At the university, she met Tracy Oliver, who helped land her role as Nina in Awkward Black Girl.

Focusing on acting

After finalizing her studies at the university, Diop received a theatre fellowship at The Public Theatre in New York. She also enrolled at the New York Film Academy and worked odd jobs, and had a difficult time deciding between law school and business school. In 2011, when Awkward Black Girl took off, she abandoned both ideas and focused on acting.

Issa Rae in Insecure

In 2013, Diop landed another role as the star of Insecure. The series is about the awkward experiences of a contemporary African-American woman. HBO picked the pilot in 2015 and greenlit it. The show played a significant role in propelling her fame and cementing her name in the entertainment industry. It also earned her a couple of nominations and awards.

The fourth season of Insecure premiered on HBO in 2020.

Issa Rae's movies and TV shows

Apart from Insecure and Awkward Black Girl, these are the other TV roles that Diop has played,

Lisa in 2012's The Couple.

Lisa in 2012's The Number.

Mama Moth in 2013's True Friendship Society.

Best Friend in 2013's Little Horribles.

Bride 2 in 2014's Rubberhead.

Callie Josephson in 2020's Coastal Elites.

The host of 2020's Saturday Night Live.

Issa Rae's movies

These are the roles that comprise her filmography,

Police Recruit in 2014's Protect and Serve.

Jane Johnson in 2014's A Bitter Lime.

April Ofrah in 2018's The Hate U Give.

April Williams in 2019's Little.

Mom in 2019's Hair Love.

Mae Morton in 2020's The Photograph.

Leilani in 2020's The Lovebirds.

Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman in 2022's Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

Music videos

She has also featured in the following music videos,

Pharrell Williams' Happy.

Jay-Z's Moonlight.

Aminé's Spice Girl.

Drake's Nice for What.

TeaMarrr's Kinda Love.

D Smoke and SiR's Lights On.

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z's Entrepreneur.

Issa Rae's net worth

How much does Issa Rae make? The Insecure star couples up as an actress, producer, director, screenwriter and author. She featured in the annual Forbes '30 Under 30' list in the entertainment section in 2021. Her net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Issa has an obsession with cars and owns some of the most expensive rides, a Porsche 911 and a Lamborghini Urus.

How much weight did Issa Rae lose?

As the Insecure star landed new opportunities and grew her career, she started gaining what she termed as new money weight. Seeing herself overweight on TV affected her self-esteem; hence, she started working out and switched to a paleo-lean diet in 2019.

After months of consistency, Issa Rae's weight loss was evident. She insists on making her paleo-lean diet a lifestyle and does not intend to stop working out. We think she's beautiful as is!

Issa Rae's wedding

We have seen Issa Dee's adventurous, romantic escapades on the screens. However, Issa Rae's real-life romances are a little more mysterious. Maybe that is why the Insecure star and her long-term lover Louis Diame, the Senegalese businessman, opted for a private wedding in the South of France over the weekend. So, if you were wondering, who is Issa Rae married to? You have your answer!

The comical Insecure star stormed the internet on 26th July 2021, when she shared glamourous photos of her wedding. She packaged the surreal news hilariously, teasing a photoshoot in a custom Vera Wang gown. The caption of the Instagram post read,

A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with somebody’s Husband.

According to a source, guests travelled from far and wide to witness the love birds say, "I do". Some were lucky enough to score an invite and stay at the prestigious Jean Cap Ferrat hotel. Most details about the union are still under wraps, but fans could not hide their excitement about their happiness and love for the couple.

In April 2019, fans raised eyebrows about Issa's engagement with her longtime lover. On her feature of the Essence magazine, she had a ring on; hence, the question, who is Issa Rae dating? However, when she appeared on The View, she brushed off the speculations about Issa Rae's engagement ring. She insisted that she wore the ring during the magazine feature as a piece of jewellery, and it had nothing to do with being engaged.

Issa Rae is officially off the hook, and her fans are celebrating the happiness with her. Millions of people hope to be seeing more of her projects on the screens. She truly is a talented individual.

