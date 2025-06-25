Media personality Bonang Matheba has a collection of luxury items, instantly adding up to millions

The reality TV star always tops the trends list when she shows off her designer handbags and her high-end cars

Briefly News takes a look at Bonang Matheba's luxury possessions, which reportedly exceed R5 million

Bonang Matheba's prized possessions go up to millions. Image: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Bonang Matheba's cars

As long as it screams luxury, Bonang Matheba will have it. The radio and TV personality continues to add to her extravagant collection of luxury items, instantly adding up to millions

The Being Bonang reality TV star is known for topping the trends list when she flaunts her designer handbags and her high-end cars.

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at Bonang Matheba's luxury possessions, which have an estimated value exceeding R5 million.

Marking her 37th birthday, Bonang received a lux white Ferrari. She posted a gorgeous video holding a bouquet of pink flowers, showing off her new sporty wheels. A few months prior to that, she was pictured next to a black Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth R5 million. The star posted the Instagram photo during her visit to Accra, Ghana.

Other vehicles Bonang allegedly owns include the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S500 (R1.8 million) and a Benz G Wagon.

In February 2025, Bonang added to her already exorbitant collection by showing off a sleek brand brand-new Range Rover. The star took to Instagram and gave fans the full view of her new baby, including the interior specs and exterior.

Bonang Matheba has one of the most luxurious car collections. Image: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

A look at Bonang's designer handbag collection

The star, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday and received numerous birthday wishes from fans, is known for her pricey handbag collection as well.

During her 36th birthday dinner, Bonang showed off a mini Yvette Saint Laurent LE 37 Bucket Bag in a rouge merlot colour, with an estimated value of R36,000.

Not everybody could pull off a brown look head-to-toe and smash it. However, Bonang did just that and she accessorised the look with a Gucci Bamboo bag from the 1947 collection, worth R45,984.

The star was also praised for her fashion sense after showing off a green leather mini Gucci bag at the Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa. It might be small, but the price tag is big. The bad is worth R47,677. It is true what they say, dynamite comes in small packages.

Bonang gushes over boyfriend

On B'Dazzled, Bonang Matheba gushed over her new bae, saying she waited a very long time to fall in love. The star is reportedly dating David Phume, who was spotted at her birthday celebration dinner party in 2024.

“I was single for six years before this. I was very clear about what I wanted in a partner and the kind of man I was looking for. At the time, I was also deeply focused on my career, dealing with the BNG litigation, and I had moved to New York. Honestly, I wasn’t in the right headspace to accept love. I wasn’t happy within myself, so there was no way I could have been happy in a relationship.”

Bonang shares advice to the girls

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang shared a few empowering words to uplift women. She encouraged them to work hard, make money, and travel the world.

Reactions to her post were mixed, with some fans praising her message while others expressed frustration about working hard yet still struggling financially.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News