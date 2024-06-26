South African media personality Bonang Matheba celebrated her 37th birthday in style and luxury

The star shared a clip of her receiving a luxurious Ferrari hold a big bouquet of flowers on her Twitter (X) page

Many fans and followers of Bonang Matheba flooded her comment section with birthday wishes

Bonang Matheba received a luxury car for her birthday. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Our very Queen B set social media abuzz recently as she celebrated her 37th birthday.

Bonang Matheba gets a Ferrari for her 37th birthday

You all know that when it comes to the finer things in life and luxurious gifts, our girl Bonang Matheba is a Queen of those. The star, who previously hinted at being happily in love, got a luxury car for her birthday.

Bonang Matheba celebrated her 37th birthday in style as she received a luxurious white Ferrari. The media personality posted a video on her Twitter (X) page holding a big bouquet of flowers, posing by her new sporty wheels, and captioned it:

"…worldwide. #Bday."

Watch the video below:

Fans showered Bonang with love

Shortly after she shared the video on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

@Kearabile_ wrote:

"Happy birthday Queen."

@ndimhle_w said:

"This level of success ngithenge imoto ebusuku coz Iam in another country with different time zone happy birthday Queen."

@MotshidisiM commented:

"I hope you had a wonderful birthday, babe."

@SimplyIvy29 tweeted:

"Moghel is happy and glowing, go monate!! You looked exquisite."

@DeenickJ commented:

"Gurlies with Rari’s."

@lawsoftmw responded:

"Oh a happy girl bathong."

@MicyMckay replied:

"What a celebration, love your energy it's contagious."

@OlwethuRwaxa said:

"A birthday girl with a Rarrri."

Source: Briefly News