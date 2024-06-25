TV personality Bonang Matheba celebrates this momentous day as she marks her 37th birthday

The radio host received some sweet messages from her supporters, who hailed her as an icon

The House Of BNG founder responded to the beautiful birthday messages, and she appreciated her fans

When one of South Africa's most sought-after TV and radio personalities celebrates a trip around the sun, they are bound to trend. It's Bonang Matheba's birthday today, and the star is showered with adoring messages from her fans.

Bonang Matheba turned 37 years old and her fans could not stop raving about her. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

How old is Bonang Matheba?

The fashion icon and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, celebrated her 37th birthday on 25 June 2024. The media icon and award-winning personality received endless well-wishes from her supporters.

The woman who wears many hats marked her 37th birthday with a professional photoshoot by award-winning photographer Eckollection, and she looked pretty in pink.

Mzansi gushes over Bonang Matheba on her birthday

The celebrated House Of BNG founder has been flooded with birthday wishes on Twitter (X) and Instagram.

Bonang Matheba responded to almost all of them and admitted that the beautiful messages left her a bit emotional.

@SiLLow_01 praised:

"VUKANI!!!! It’s My ULTIMATE FAVES BIRTHDAY!!!! To a gorgeous gorgeous woman!!! Be blessed with many more Qween."

@ApheleleJody lauded:

"Happy birthday to South Africa's very best media personality, the show stopper , her Royal Highness Bonang Matheba."

@talented_Bonang exclaimed:

"25 June! What a beautiful blessed day. @Bonang, the birthday girl!! The hash tag is... #B37 let's wish her a happy birthday."

@odedanilo wished:

"Happy Birthday B. Here’s to even more success , even more joy and always peace. Bless you fave."

@baxbara said:

"Happy Birthday Ausi. Thank you for making it normal for black girls to have boundless dreams! Ke go rata thaaata and forevaaa (I love you very much, always and forever.)"

Bonang Matheba's pricey handbag collection

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba has a very expensive handbag collection worth millions.

Matheba caused a stir with her Hermes Kelly Birkin handbag, which is said to cost R500,000. Bonang Matheba recently shared photos showcasing her multimillion-rand Ferrari, but her green handbag also caused a buzz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News