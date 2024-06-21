Friday, 21 June, marks Sizwe Dhlomo's birthday, and the radio host turned 41 years old

The Kaya 959 radio host received sweet birthday messages from people on social media

South African ladies are still wondering if the man is single despite his revealing that he is married

One of South Africa's most talented media personalities, Sizwe Dhlomo, celebrates another trip around the sun.

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated his 41st Birthday and was celebrated by many people online. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo's age a talking point on birthday

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, 21 June 2024. The Kaya 959 radio host is one of Mzansi's eye candies, and his age always confuses people.

On his birthday, Sizwe received a lot of sweet birthday messages from people on social media. He responded to them, thanking all the people who took their time to make his day special.

SA celebrates Sizwe on his birthday

Commenting on Briefly News' Facebook page, netizens showered Sizwe with love on his special day.

Elizabeth Mekgoe said:

"Happy birthday Sizwe. May the good Lord continue to protect you in all your endeavours...Hipppppyyyy enjoy your day."

Mothusi Aogane added:

"Happy birthday, brother. We share the same birthday."

Missbird Juicyslish mentioned:

"Happiest birthday to him and myself."

TK Stango asked:

"So vele he is still single?"

Zodwa Mkhatshwa MaNxumalo wished:

"Happy birthday, Mr Dhlomo."

Magwaza Nonku stated:

"I share the same birthday as this dude. Oh well, Happy birthday to you."

Ellana Tshabiso joked:

"Am like this guy. But wait till I take my hat off."

Is Sizwe Dhlomo married?

South African ladies are curious to know which lucky lady snatched Sizwe's heart. When he mentioned that he was married two years ago, he dashed many people's dreams of ever being involved with him.

"My wife and I have matching socks, lol...Remember that holiday about two years ago?"

Sizwe mocks the ANC

In a previous report from Brielfy News, Sizwe Dhlomo mocked the African National Congress (ANC) recently when the party wished NEC Member Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo a happy birthday.

Netizens found this funny, and many joined the Kaya 959 radio host in making fun of the party.

Source: Briefly News