Itu Khune celebrated his birthday, and he showed supporters a look into how he spent the special day

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itu Khune is married to Sphelele Makhunga, and she made sure that his birthday would be a memorable one

Online users were keen to Itu Khune's birthday celebrations, while others shared their thoughts on his age

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Itu Khune was born on 20 June 1987, and he recently celebrated his birthday. The South African footballer spent his birthday with his two daughters and wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

Itu Khune thanked Sphelele Makhunga for making his birthday special and shared a video of their day. Image: Getty Images/Gallo Images / Instagram / itukhune32

Source: UGC

Itu Khune took to social media and shared a rare look into his personal life. Sphelele Makhunga went all out to celebrate her husband's special day.

Itu Khune's spends birthday with wife

Soccer star Itu Khune thanked his wife, Sphelele, for celebrating his 37th birthday. A video shows the festivities the family took part in to honour Itu. He wrote:

“My Birthday was well spent , thank you very much to my Wife and my two beautiful Bbars for making it extra special. I also wanna take this opportunity to thank each and rveryone of you for the well wishes.".

Watch the clip of Itu Khune's birthday below:

SA questions Itu Khune's age

While many soccer fans wished Itu Khune a happy birthday, some were more curious about his age. Itu Khune is known for being a long standing soccer player since starting in the 2000s.

@Fainos_kamundah commented:

"If Khune is 37 I am 29 in football terms."

@2bzin wrote:

"Khune is not my age,I grew up watching him play at Chiefs."

@Silangwe said:

"Razo and Khune have been 37 since the dawn of democracy . Where can I freeze my age guys?"

@Matlho_amy added:

"Khune is definitely not 37 but it’s ok, we move."

@NtateWilliams applauded:

"Legend of the game."

@sweerie_ wondered:

"Guys, honestly... is Khune 37?"

Fans want Chiefs to offer Itumeleng Khune a contract

Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune could extend his legendary career at Kazier Cheifs after his agent, Thato Matuka, said the club could offer him a new contract.

The 36-year-old has been struggling to find a new club since his Chiefs farewell and could retire, but his career could experience a significant U-turn with a new Amakhosi contract.

According to Goal.com, football agent Matuka said he has contacted Amakhosi and is now waiting for an offer for the player who was rejected by Cape Town City

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News